Historic win, Wasps beat Bluefield to pick up first DII win in program history

Emory & Henry quarterback Kyle Short passes downfield in Saturday’s game against Bluefield in Bluefield, W.Va.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Emory & Henry football overcame a sluggish second quarter Saturday to pick up a historic win.

The Wasps (1-1) outscored Bluefield 13-6 in the second half to come away with a 41-33 nonconference win over the Rams at Mitchell Stadium.

