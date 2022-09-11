BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Emory & Henry football overcame a sluggish second quarter Saturday to pick up a historic win.
The Wasps (1-1) outscored Bluefield 13-6 in the second half to come away with a 41-33 nonconference win over the Rams at Mitchell Stadium.
The victory was the program’s first as an NCAA Division II member.
“That’s always neat,” Wasps coach Curt Newsome said. “I’m glad we came away with a W.”
The win came a season after Bluefield rallied for a dramatic victory over the Wasps. E&H quarterback Kyle Short remembered last year’s loss.
“This is a big one for a lot of reasons,” Short said. “It’s the first DII win and then the game we played against them last year. We felt like we kind of got one taken from us there at the end. So it was nice to get the win and right the wrong from last year and get that bad taste out of our mouth.”
Short completed 14 of 30 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, including a second-half scoring pass to Jermawn Ford.
Wasps running back Grayson Overstreet helped the offense with 127 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Short’s pass and two 42-yard field goals by freshman Trace Butcher opened up a 41-27 lead for the Wasps, who were up just 28-27 at halftime after Bluefield scored 21 unanswered in the second quarter.
The Rams made the game interesting in the waning moments when quarterback Nathan Herstich scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left.
But E&H recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
QUICK START
Emory & Henry built a 21-0 advantage before the Rams battled back to within a single point at halftime.
On the Wasps’ second possession, Grayson Overstreet put them up 7-0 with his 1-yard touchdown run with 9:48 left in the opening quarter.
A 37-yard touchdown pass from Short to Tmahdae Penn and Penn’s 73-yard punt return for a score gave E&H a 21-0 lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
Bluefield cut it to 21-7 when Tavarius Corbitt scooped up an Overstreet fumble and sprinted 41 yards to the end zone.
E&H answered on its next drive. The Wasps moved 53 yards for another touchdown, a 7-yard pass from Short to Abingdon alum River Carter for a 28-7 lead with 12:38 left in the first half.
RAMS ROLL
Bluefield found seams in the Wasps’ defense over the final 12 minutes of the second quarter.
The Rams scored touchdowns on their next three possessions — a 49-yard pass from Herstich to Jewels Gray, a 1-yard run from James Thomas and a 7-yard pass from Herstich to Thomas Lee — to get within 28-27.
The Wasps had a chance to increase their lead before halftime, but Butcher’s 51-yard field-goal attempt fell short.
UP NEXT
The Wasps have another historic game scheduled for next Saturday. They host Newberry in their inaugural South Atlantic Conference game.