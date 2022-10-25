BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd meeting between the Georgia and Tennessee football teams could determine the SEC East’s entry in the league championship game.
A 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia, will put that showdown into motion, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Georgia leads the series 26-23-2, including winning the past five in a row.
The No. 1 Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) and No. 3 Vols (7-0, 3-0) both have other business to attend to first, however.
Tennessee hosts No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Defending national champion Georgia goes to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on Florida (4-3, 1-3) at 3:30 p.m.
SEC HONORS CARVIN
Tennessee senior guard Jerome Carvin was named SEC’s offensive lineman of the week.
The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Memphis native started at left guard and played 48 offensive snaps in the Vols’ 65-24 homecoming win over UT Martin on Saturday.
Carvin did not allow a sack, quarterback hit or hurry while helping UT pile up 696 yards of total offense. That’s the second-highest single-game total in school history and the highest of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville.
The weekly award win was the 10th of the season for the program, the most for the Vols since they had a program-record 11 in 2004.