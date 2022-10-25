UT Martin Tennessee Football

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells to his players during Saturday's game against UT Martin at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd meeting between the Georgia and Tennessee football teams could determine the SEC East’s entry in the league championship game.

A 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia, will put that showdown into motion, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Georgia leads the series 26-23-2, including winning the past five in a row.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you