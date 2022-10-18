Alabama Tennessee Football

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Alabama on  Saturday in Knoxville.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

The lights will be on at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium when No. 19 Kentucky comes calling on No. 3 Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference East Division rivals will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday.

Alabama Tennessee Football

Tennessee's Paxton Brooks (37) holds the ball for the winning field goal by placekicker Chase McGrath (40) against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville.

