The lights will be on at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium when No. 19 Kentucky comes calling on No. 3 Tennessee.
The Southeastern Conference East Division rivals will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday.
The lights will be on at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium when No. 19 Kentucky comes calling on No. 3 Tennessee.
The Southeastern Conference East Division rivals will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday.
The game will be shown on ESPN.
The Vols — coming off a 52-49 win over No. 6 Alabama, their first over the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban — host UT Martin (4-2) this Saturday for homecoming before continuing their SEC gauntlet.
After the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2), Tennessee goes to top-ranked Georgia (7-0, 4-0) on Nov. 5. The Vols are back at Neyland to face Missouri (2-4, 0-3) on Nov. 12 before closing out the regular season with road games against South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) and Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3).
The game against UT Martin is scheduled to kick off at noon on SEC Network.
Jaylen McCollough didn’t suit up for Tennessee’s big win over Alabama, but he’s not been suspended.
The 21-year-old McCollough, the Vols’ starting safety and captain, is facing an aggravated felony assault charge stemming from an incident on Oct. 9.
Coach Josh Heupel addressed McCollough's status during his weekly news conference on Monday.
"Yeah, he's not suspended. He's been around, just wasn't available for Saturday," Heupel said. "The process is still going on with him, and we’ll see how that continues to play out here. We look forward to having him available soon."
Because he isn’t suspended, McCollough is allowed in the football facility and can take part in team meetings.
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Darnell Wright and Chase McGrath earned SEC player of the week honors Monday.
Hyatt, a junior, was the offensive player of the week after possibly the greatest receiving performance in UT history. He tied the SEC single-game record and shattered the UT program record with five touchdown catches, finishing with six receptions for 207 yards.
Wright helped pave the road for the Vols’ 567-yard output in earning the offensive lineman of the week award. The senior played all 70 offensive snaps at right tackle and did not allow a sack or pressure.
McGrath was the hero of the win over the Crimson Tide after connecting on his only field-goal attempt of the game, a 40-yarder that gave UT its first win over Alabama since 2006. He was named the SEC’s special teams player of the week for a second consecutive week.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.