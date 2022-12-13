Monday was a big day for Virginia Tech basketball.
The undefeated Hokies women rose to number No. 6 in The Associated Press Top 25, marking the highest ranking in the history of the program.
Monday was a big day for Virginia Tech basketball.
The undefeated Hokies women rose to number No. 6 in The Associated Press Top 25, marking the highest ranking in the history of the program.
The Tech men entered the AP poll for the first time since the 2020-21 season. The Hokies, riding a five-game winning streak, are 24th following victories over Dayton and Oklahoma State this past week.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Kitley — a big reason behind the 10-0 start by Kenny Brooks’ squad — was named the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s player of the week.
Kitley averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds and shot 55% (15-for-27) from the field in home victories over Boston College and UNC Asheville. The native of Summerfield, North Carolina, scored a game-high 22 points with 12 rebounds in the 73-58 ACC win over BC on Wednesday. On Sunday against the Bulldogs, Kitley registered her eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 boards in an 86-48 victory.
The women’s next game is a Top 10 clash with fifth-ranked Notre Dame (8-1) on Sunday at 4 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.
The men host Grambling State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Tennessee men received a No. 1 vote in this week’s AP balloting.
The Vols (9-1) moved up one spot to No. 6 following their 56-53 victory over then-No. 13 Maryland on Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in New York.
Purdue, which unseated Houston at No. 1, received 27 first-place votes, No. 2 Virginia gained 19 and No. 3 UConn had 15.
Tennessee next plays at No. 9 Arizona (8-1) on Saturday (10:30 p.m., ESPN2).
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.