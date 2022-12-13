UNC Ashville Virginia Tech Basketball

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley grabs a defensive rebound against UNC Ashville during Sunday's game in Blacksburg.

 Matt Gentry/Roanoke Times via AP

Monday was a big day for Virginia Tech basketball.

The undefeated Hokies women rose to number No. 6 in The Associated Press Top 25, marking the highest ranking in the history of the program.

