Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) goes for a dunk against Notre Dame during the teams' ACC Tournament game on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.

 Chuck Burton/Associated Press

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will play on.

The Hokies (19-14) earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday night. They’ll open play in the 32-team event on Wednesday at Cincinnati (21-12). Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

