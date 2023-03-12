Virginia Tech to face Cincinnati in NIT opener From staff reports Mar 12, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) goes for a dunk against Notre Dame during the teams' ACC Tournament game on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C. Chuck Burton/Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will play on.The Hokies (19-14) earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday night. They’ll open play in the 32-team event on Wednesday at Cincinnati (21-12). Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.The winner of that game will advance to face the Rutgers-Hofstra winner on March 18 or 19 at the site of the higher seed. The Hokies will be competing in the NIT for the 14th time in program history, compiling a 25-11 record in the event. Virginia Tech won the title in 1973 and 1995.The Hokies and Bearcats have squared off 30 times — Virginia Tech leads the series 18-12 — but the teams haven’t met since 1991. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR