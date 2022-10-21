Drew Vermillion is 11 yards away from history.
The redshirt junior from Gate City is likely to enter the Virginia-Wise record book on his next punt.
Drew Vermillion is 11 yards away from history.
The redshirt junior from Gate City is likely to enter the Virginia-Wise record book on his next punt.
“It’s pretty cool,” Vermillion said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to do this.”
Vermillion’s opportunity comes Saturday when the Cavaliers (1-6, 0-5) visit Erskine (2-5, 0-5) for a South Atlantic Conference contest.
Vermillion has 2,826 career punting yards, a mere 11 shy of the 2,837 mark set by Dean Hogan.
Vermillion is in his fourth season with the Cavaliers and has another year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s pandemic-related ruling. But he says he’ll likely move into the workforce after graduating.
“You never know. Things can change, but as of right now I plan on graduating in the spring,” he said.
Talk is swirling around the UVA Wise campus concerning a master’s program in education beginning soon. Such a program could interest Vermillion — leading to another year with the team — but no definite plans have been announced by the college.
When Vermillion does enter the UVA Wise record book, he won’t be the first Vermillion with his name in it.
His father, Scotty Vermillion, holds the UVA Wise mark for most men’s basketball wins as a player, 51. The elder Vermillion, a two-time All-Tennessee Valley Athletic Conference selection, scored 1,215 points for the Cavaliers.
“I think it’s pretty cool to have a father and son in the school record book at the same school,” Drew Vermillion said.
Saturday’s SAC contest at Babb Stadium in Due West, South Carolina, matches teams heading in the wrong direction. UVA Wise has lost six straight games, Erskine five straight.
The Cavs are coming off a 10-9 loss to Tusculum in which they allowed just 255 yards and picked off a trio of passes. The Flying Fleet lost 37-0 to Carson-Newman last week and have scored just three offensive touchdowns over their past three games.
Saturday’s game also has a reunion tint. Former UVA Wise defensive coordinator Shap Boyd is in his third year as Erskine’s coach.
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. for the schools’ first meeting on the football field.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.