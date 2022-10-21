Vermillion set to enter UVA Wise record book against Erskine

UVA Wise punter Drew Vermillion, a Gate City grad, is 11 yards away from entering the Cavaliers’ record book going into Saturday’s SAC game against Erskine.

 UVA WISE ATHLETICS

Drew Vermillion is 11 yards away from history.

The redshirt junior from Gate City is likely to enter the Virginia-Wise record book on his next punt.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos