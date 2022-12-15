WISE — One does not have to look past why Caitlyn Ross wants to be a sports medicine doctor or physician’s assistant to understand her basic personality and style of play on the basketball court.
The UVA Wise senior is a giver.
Ross went to a sports medicine doctor early in her athletic career and was impressed with what she did to make people better and ready to reenter the competitive sports world. And with the fact that the doctor got work with the Tennessee Lady Vols program.
Ross has been hooked on the field of sports medicine ever since.
“I like the idea of staying involved with athletics and being able to help people,” she said.
Helping people translates to Ross’ overall view on life and as the point guard on the Cavaliers basketball squad.
“I’ve always been a point guard that looks to get my team involved,” Ross said.
The All-South Atlantic Conference player does more than get her team involved. She makes her teammates better and gives them plenty of opportunities to score points.
A LEADER
Not only is Ross a contributor, but she is also a leader.
At Midway High School in Kingston, Tennessee, Ross was a two-time district MVP and an all-state player on a team that advanced to the TSSAA state tournament.
At the collegiate level, Ross leads the nation in assists in NCAA DII women’s basketball with 97.
She passed a major milestone this week by becoming only the third player in UVA Wise women’s basketball and only the ninth in SAC history to record 500 career assists.
In two Cavaliers wins at a two-day event in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday and Thursday, Ross racked up 12 assists to send her over the 500 mark.
Ross now has 508 assists — 22 short of the program record of 530 set by Amber Carter in 2012.
Ross is also accurate with her shot, averaging 11 points per game this season. She also recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
With one contest left this calendar year — a makeup game at home against Charleston on New Year’s Eve — and 18 more in January and February in the regular season, Ross will have ample opportunities to break the school record.
Most of the remaining games this season will not be a cakewalk for the Cavs, who are off to one of their best starts in recent memory with an 8-3 mark.
UVA Wise is preparing to hit the major part of its schedule in January with a primarily SAC slate the rest of the way.
Ross said with some players returning this season, goals are high for the Cavaliers.
“I feel like we’ve bonded really well,” Ross said of her teammates.
She knows the run through the SAC will not be easy, especially with the loss of Nia Vanzant, the Cavs’ scoring leader, who is out for an indefinite period of time because of an ankle injury.
Still, Ross thinks her team can make some noise and surprise some folks in the SAC along the way.
THE FUTURE
Ross said she still has not decided what she will do after graduation.
She is exploring entering the transfer portal and playing her fifth year at a school where she can pursue a graduate degree. Of course, that’s if she does not get into medical school.
She can also take classes at UVa Wise and take advantage of her fifth season, known as the COVID season for NCAA athletes, as a member of the Cavaliers.
“I’ve not necessarily decided at this point,” Ross said.
Whatever she decides, odds are she will land somewhere she can give back and make those around her better.