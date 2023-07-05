Coaches often say that when a team has an experienced player, it’s like “having a coach on the field.”
In Riley Bodine’s case, that’s not just a figure of speech. In fact, it’s quite literal.
Bodine, a graduate of Chattanooga Baylor who coached the tight ends last season for the Virginia-Wise football team, will put on the shoulder pads for the Highland Cavaliers this coming fall as an offensive lineman.
Wait, what?
Bodine is able to play for the Cavs in the upcoming season because of the 2020 COVID year that didn’t count toward NCAA eligibility.
“Initially, the rest of the coaching staff and I laughed because we just joked with him and he didn’t seem really serious about it at first,” UVA Wise football coach Dane Damron said. “Once he started talking about it time and time again, we said that we’d love to have him and got the ball rolling on getting him to play.”
BIZARRE SITUATION
“When we recruited him the first time, we were really high on him,” Damron said. “To be honest, I can’t even remember what year that was because, where COVID messed everything up, I’m not really sure how old most of the guys on our team really are.
“We did get to watch him a little bit at Tennessee Tech his freshman year because we played them. We knew he was a good player.”
Bodine’s stop in Wise will be his third school along his roller- coaster journey. He also played for Chattanooga.
“This was news to me, too, which is the funny part,” Bodine said. “I started at Tennessee Tech my freshman year because they needed me to play, then redshirted my sophomore year.
“There was a coaching change (at Tennessee Tech) and I transferred during COVID, so you can imagine how wild that was. After the first day of spring football (at Chattanooga), they told us all to go home and not to come back — and that’s how I got that second year.”
When Bodine returned to the Mocs in the fall of 2021, he was met with another hurdle his senior year.
“I got COVID right before camp at UTC in my last year,” he said. “I got on the scale and they asked me if I knew that I lost 20 pounds in my sleep. I got checked out and that’s how I found out I had gotten sick.
“I tried to come back and they actually diagnosed me with sports anxiety. I was throwing up every morning and I went from 300 pounds to 240 in two months. You can’t be that light when you’re trying to play in the offensive line.”
Bodine went on to graduate from Chattanooga after not playing his final year and decided he wanted to get into coaching.
“I figured that I just had one year left anyways and I was going to get my master’s somewhere,” Bodine said. “I called Coach Damron, which is funny because I decommitted from Wise twice — once coming out of high school and the other when I was transferring to UTC. He said that I had a position with them if I wanted it.”
EGGED ON
Bodine’s decision to return to the gridiron was mostly fueled by the coaches and players.
“The players figured out that I had eligibility left and they started egging it on,” Bodine said. “About three weeks before the season ended last year, I walked into the players’ meeting and said if they really wanted me to play then I could make it happen.”
The decision to again play the game he loved was not an easy one, by any means.
“It was hard for me because I started the career that I wanted and then put all that weight back on,” Bodine said. “I didn’t really know if it was worth it.
“I took some time and talked to my family and they said that it might be something that I’d regret down the line if I passed it up.
“I didn’t really go out on my terms because of sickness,” he noted.
SEEING THE GAME FROM BOTH SIDES
Bodine will truly have a unique perspective when he steps back onto the gridiron in the fall, having seen the game from both a playing and coaching angle.
“From my standpoint, coaching is definitely harder because I’m trying to help the offense get in the best situation possible,” Bodine said. “I really think that I have an advantage seeing film going from coach to player because I’ve seen it from both sides.”
For Damron, having Bodine on the field will become a true extension of the staff out there with the rest of the unit.
“What will probably be the weirdest thing is what the players are going to call him because it was Coach Bodine last year,” Damron said. “It literally is going to be a coach on the field.
“He’s going to bring a wealth of experience and a different perspective to the young men.”
Bodine’s anticipation of stepping back out on the field for the first time in two years as a player is already building and fall camp hasn’t even begun.
“I would say that I’ll be really nervous,” he said. “You can do all the training and lifting you want, but nothing compares to actually playing.”