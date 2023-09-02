WISE, Va. — Virginia-Wise’s home football opener felt more like a Greeneville football game on Saturday at Carl Smith Stadium.
The Highland Cavaliers blanked Union College (Ky.), 48-0.
It’s the first shutout for the Cavs since the season opener in 2021 — a 54-0 thrashing of Virginia-Lynchburg.
“I thought offensively in the first half, we were pretty good, but didn’t;’t come out in the second half very well,” UVA-Wise coach Dane Damron said. “The defense was lights out the whole game. We thought coming into the game that they would have a hard time against our defense. We’ve got a pretty good chance to be good on that side of the ball.”
The Cavs held the Bulldogs to 131 offensive yards and forced five turnovers. UVA-Wise defensive back Nasir Howell intercepted two passes while Da’Jon Barnes scored on a mishandled snap on a punt late in the game.
“We scored in all three phases tonight, which is the first time we’ve done that since I’ve been here,” Damron said. “(The Greeneville kids) come from a great high school program and I don’t think you can consistently build a winning program in college if you’re not recruiting kids from winning high school programs.”
Jaevon Gillespie — a former Greeneville standout — rushed 16 times for 101 yards and starting quarterback Juwan Dent was 10-for-15 passing with 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Shyhiem Pannell carried the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Tyreeck Hall had the final score of the evening.
The Cavs racked up 342 yards of offense. There were 30 combined penalties called for 333 yards.
“We’ve got to shore up some things, but a lot of those are first-game things,” Damron said. “That’s receivers jumping offsides and stuff like that, which you hate as a coach.”
Leading 20-0 at halftime, UVA-Wise’s defense started to flex its muscles. On Union’s first possession, Jordan Gillespie — another Greeneville star from his prep days — intercepted Bryson Grabowksi’s pass and took it back for a touchdown. That gave the Cavs a 27-0 lead and the Bulldogs offense continued to sputter since the opening drive.
The Cavs offense got rolling from the outset, driving down the field on the first drive of the game in five plays that took 1:56 off the clock.
Dent threw a swing pass to DJ Powell on the near side and Powell scampered down the white line 15 yards for the first touchdown of the season with 13:04 left in the opening period.
On the third possession of the game, UVA-Wise again chased in with a 39-yard field goal by Kellan Dalton that capped off a 8 play, 58-yard drive and gave the home team a 10-0 advantage before the end of the first quarter.
The onslaught continued in the second as Dalton booted his second field goal of the night, this time from 29 yards out.
On the Cavs final full possession before the break, Virginia transfer Dorien Goddard — the final Greeneville impact player — hauled in his second career touchdown catch on a fade pattern to the back corner of the endzone from Dent to give UVA-Wise a commanding 20-0 lead.
The Cavs defense was stingy in the first half as the Bulldogs missed a field goal on the opening possession, punted twice, missed a fourth-down conversion and had an interception.
UVA-Wise cornerback Jalen Jones had the interception — the first of his career — and it halted what looked to be a promising drive for the Cavs.
UP NEXT
UVA-Wise will be on the road next week as it will travel to Thomas More University (0-1). Kickoff between the Cavs and the Saints is set for noon.