KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is rebranding its venerable on-campus arena.
The Vols and Lady Vols now will be playing basketball at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center after the university signed a multiyear naming-rights agreement with the company headquartered in Abingdon, the school announced Wednesday.
“I’ve long said that Thompson-Boling Arena gives us an elite home-court advantage, and Food City clearly recognizes that,” men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes said. “This is an extraordinary commitment by a wonderful partner that will not just elevate Tennessee game days, but it’s an investment that will also enhance the student-athlete experience across all our sports. We appreciate Food City for stepping up and supporting Tennessee athletics in a way that is truly transformational.”
The name isn’t the only addition.
Thanks to the deal, the university plans to make needed renovations to the arena as well as upgrades to the facility’s interior and exterior. Among the planned additions are new club amenities, updates to the Ray Mears Room and a state-of-the-art center-hung video board. The facility’s exterior façade will be modernized to become more in line with UT’s other athletics venues.
“We are thrilled to partner with Food City on this transformative naming rights opportunity, the first of its kind for Tennessee athletics,” said Danny White, UT’s vice chancellor and athletic director. “Food City is a neighborhood partner who knows our state and region extremely well and has been a key partner for Tennessee athletics for nearly 30 years. Food City is a valued member of our community and bleeds orange, and we look forward to taking this partnership to another level.”
Food City operates 152 retail locations throughout Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, and Alabama.
“Food City is proud to be a longtime supporter and the official supermarket of the University of Tennessee athletics. We’re excited to take our partnership to the next level with the naming of the Food City Center, which will serve as a hub for UT athletics as well as other key events within the Knoxville community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.
Thompson-Boling opened in the fall of 1987. In addition to the basketball teams, it is home to UT’s volleyball program. The arena is named for the late B. Ray Thompson and former UT President Dr. Edward J. Boling.
Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center will host its inaugural event under its new name on Friday when the volleyball team opens its season against Texas State in the Tennessee Classic.
