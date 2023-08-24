Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is rebranding its venerable on-campus arena.

The Vols and Lady Vols now will be playing basketball at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center after the university signed a multiyear naming-rights agreement with the company headquartered in Abingdon, the school announced Wednesday.

