Tennessee moved quickly to find a new athletic director, hiring of UCF's Danny White to lead Vols athletics just three days after firing football coach Jeremy Pruitt and announcing that athletic director Phillip Fulmer was retiring.
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman noted that the university handled the search with urgency. She said officials had enough interest in the position to be able to move quickly.
"Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics with a strong track record in recruiting and developing leaders," Plowman said in Thursday's release. "He brings the combination of winning attitude, competitive drive, and dedication to integrity and academics that we are looking for."
White will be Tennessee's fourth AD since Dave Hart took over in September 2011, and his first job will be hiring a new football coach. The Vols are in the midst of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that cost Pruitt his job.
"I am thrilled to be headed to Knoxville and to a university with a great competitive tradition and a spirited and devoted fan base," White said in a statement. "Volunteer fans have an expectation to win, and my first task will be taking on the search for a new head football coach."
In March 2020, White signed a five-year contract with UCF that pays him more than $1 million a year and has a $2.5 million buyout if he left for another school before May 11, 2021. It is unclear how the buyout is being handled.
Tennessee will introduce White at a news conference Friday, but when he starts is still being finalized. He will earn $1.8 million a year with an annual pay hike of 5%. He also will be eligible for up to $300,000 annually for team athletic performance, academic performance and operational goals.
UCF hired White in November 2015, and his first job then was hiring a football coach. Scott Frost left for Nebraska after going 13-0 in 2017 and White hired Josh Heupel. The UCF men's basketball team made the 2019 NCAA Tournament and lost 77-76 to Duke in the second round.
Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee system, said White is a great fit for what the Vols are building.
"He combines a strong vision for competitive excellence with a deep commitment to winning with integrity," Boyd said. "The greatest decade in UT athletics begins now."
As Buffalo's AD between May 2012 and December 2015, White hired Bobby Hurley, who took the school's men's basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament, and then Nate Oats, who has continued that success. White hired Lance Leipold to coach football and he led Buffalo to its first ranking this season and finished No. 25.
White ± whose father, Kevin, is Duke's AD — has Southeastern Conference experience. He served as senior associate athletic director at Mississippi between 2009-2012. He was the associate AD for development at California State-Fresno from 2007 to 2009 and a year before that was assistant AD for development at Northern Illinois.
White played college basketball at Towson and Notre Dame, from which he graduated in 2002. He then was director of operations and an assistant coach for a season apiece at Ohio, where he earned master's degrees in business administration and sports administration. He earned a doctorate in higher education at Mississippi in 2016.
His brother, Mike, coaches the Florida men's basketball team.
Fulmer was to stay at UT until the new AD took over. The details of his final transition had not been finalized, but Tennessee said it anticipates paying Fulmer $37,500 per month through Dec. 31, 2023, thanks to a two-year extension signed last May.