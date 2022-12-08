The high school winter sports seasons have started in earnest in Southwest Virginia.
Season-opening basketball tournaments in Wise and Bristol tipped off the boys and girls basketball seasons last week.
There was plenty of other action as well in the pool, on the track and on the wrestling mats.
SWIMMING
Gate City junior Tia Spivey, the reigning Region 2D female swimmer of the year, picked up Saturday where she left off last season.
Spivey won the 100 fly and finished third in the 500 freestyle in the East Tennessee Classic at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
INDOOR TRACK
Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore has already punched his ticket to the VHSL Class 2 state indoor track championships.
Kilgore qualified for the state meet with his finish in the 55 meter hurdles on Saturday at the Polar Bear Meet in Abingdon.
WRESTLING
Union opened its season on the mats successfully by going 5-0 in dual matches at the Southwest Virginia Kickoff Classic in Lebanon.
The Bears took wins over Castlewood (54-30), J.I. Burton (76-6), Holston (57-24), Northwood (84-0) and Wise Central (42-36).
The dual with Wise Central came down to the final match with the contest tied at 36-36. Bryce Ramey picked up a victory by pin to give the Bears the victory.
Two-time defending state champion Thomas Potter kept his career record perfect by going undefeated in the duals.
Ramey also went undefeated in the season-opening duals, along with Johnny Satterfield and Canaan Spears.
ALL-DAY BASKETBALL
There’s been plenty of basketball action at the UVA Wise David J. Prior Convocation Center this month.
In addition to the men and women’s basketball teams at the college, the Prior Center also hosted the PVNB high school girls basketball tournament.
Saturday, more high school hoops action is on the schedule with four boys basketball teams scheduled in the inaugural Sitel Group City/County Showcase featuring all four city of Norton and Wise County teams in action.
The event tips off at 3 p.m. with J.I. Burton taking on Cumberland Gap.
In the 4:30 p.m. contest, Union will take on Cornerstone Christian Academy, followed by Eastside vs. Tri-Cities Christian at 6 p.m. and Wise Central against Phelps, Kentucky, at 7:30 p.m.
MAKING COMMITMENTS
Virginia High football star Brody Jones has committed to continue his education and gridiron career at Virginia Tech.
Jones led the Bearcats all season at the quarterback position.
During the past season, Jones completed 110 of 179 passes for 1,520 yards and 23 touchdowns, while picking up 650 yards and 10 touchdowns on 70 rushes.
Thomas Walker’s Gracee Greer committed Wednesday to play softball and continue her education at UVA Wise.
The softball program at UVA Wise will pick up two more commits on Friday.
Gate City’s Kaylynn Baker and Adyson Gibson are scheduled to commit to the Cavaliers.
Baker and Gibson were both named to the Times News Southwest Virginia softball team last season.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the initial Southwest Virginia Basketball Top 7 polls as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Abingdon heads up the boys rankings after an impressive start to the season, while defending VHSL Group 2 state champion Wise Central is atop of the girls rankings after an equally impressive start.
The polls are based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
BOYS
1) Abingdon (6) 2-0 64
2) Ridgeview (1) 1-0 49
3) Virginia High (1) 2-1 44
4) Twin Springs 0-1 38
5) Gate City 0-1 34
6) Union 0-0 20
7) Lebanon 1-0 6
Others Receiving Votes: Graham (4), Eastside (3), Grundy (2), Thomas Walker (2), Holston (1), John Battle (1), Patrick Henry (1).
GIRLS
1) Wise Central (8) 3-0 80
2) Gate City 2-0 55
3) Honaker 4-0 52
4) Ridgeview 3-1 36
5) Union 2-1 17
6) Richlands 3-1 11
7) Eastside 2-1 9
Others Receiving Votes: J.I. Burton (8), Twin Springs (5), Abingdon (1), Marion (1).