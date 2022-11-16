Cavaliers open season with win over King

UVA Wise sophomore Bradley Dean gets above the crowd for a shot against King during Friday’s game in Bristol, Tenn.

 Nathan Graybeal

The UVA Wise men’s basketball team is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season, and some local guys are leading the charge.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Southwest Virginia Notes: UVA Wise basketball off to a strong start

Castlewood’s Abby Bradley, second from left, signed to play golf at Emory & Henry.
Southwest Virginia Notes: UVA Wise basketball off to a strong start

John Battle’s Saylor Baldwin, center, recently signed to play softball at Bluefield.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos