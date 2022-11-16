The UVA Wise men’s basketball team is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season, and some local guys are leading the charge.
NATIONAL LEADERS
Led by Bradley Dean, a sophomore from Gate City, and fifth-year senior Luke Lawson, a transfer from UNC-Asheville who played his high school basketball at Eastside, the Cavaliers are shooting 58.8% from the floor — tops in the nation among NCAA DII teams.
Tuesday’s 117-76 win over Pfeiffer put the Cavs on top of another national DII list this season for most points scored in a game.
The 117-point total also set a program record for most points scored by a UVA Wise squad in the school’s David J. Prior Center.
The win over Pfeiffer gave the Cavaliers a 3-0 record, the best start for the program since UVA Wise started 4-0 in the 2013-14 season.
Dean leads the scoring for the Cavs, averaging 19 points per game, while Lawson is averaging 17 ppg.
Another Southwest Virginia native, Grayson Honaker, a sophomore who played his prep basketball at Honaker, is averaging 10 points per game in limited action this season.
Honaker led the Cavs in scoring with 18 points in 14 minutes of playing time against Pfeiffer.
A total of 15 players scored for UVA Wise in Tuesday’s win.
MOVING ALONG
Former Gate City and Texas Tech basketball star Mac McClung continues his strong play in the NBA G-League.
McClung, the reigning G-League rookie of the year, is playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, the G-League squad for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.
In the Blue Coats’ first four games, McClung is averaging over 31 minutes of playing time per game. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
The Blue Coats are back in action Friday against the Raptors of Ontario, Canada.
COMMITS
Castlewood golf star Abby Bradley recently signed to continue her athletic and academic career at Emory & Henry.
John Battle’s Saylor Baldwin is headed to Bluefield. The Lady Trojan softball standout recently signed to continue her career with the Rams.