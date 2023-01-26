East Tennessee State’s women’s basketball team has been rewriting portions of the record book as of late under first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown.

In a recent road win over Southern Conference foe Furman, former Gate City standout Sarah Thompson starred with a career-high 12 points, including three straight 3-pointers that put the Buccaneers out front in the third quarter.

