Isaiah McAmis has had a run of bad luck in the last four years of his basketball career, but that has not deterred him from learning something about the game he loves almost every day.
“It ended up being my junior year again, and it was the same knee,” McAmis said. “I was fully expecting it to be more frustrating, but it’s actually a little bit easier. I felt better quicker, and that may be due to the fact that I knew what to expect.”
McAmis — a former Wise Central star that now plays for UVA Wise — tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) for the second time during the summer, and was deemed out for his upcoming junior basketball season.
For some, a situation like that would seem either frustrating or heartbreaking.
For McAmis, he’s taken it as a learning opportunity that has helped steer him in the direction of coaching once his playing days are over.
“A good way to put it is that I’ve become a student assistant,” he said. “Along with working out when I can, there’s a lot of things I can do outside of practice in terms of getting us ready.”
McAmis is getting an early start on his coaching, being somewhat of a player-coach for the Cavaliers and also helping out at Wise Central with Justin Boggs’ boys team.
McAmis remarked that he’s seeing the game from so many different perspectives in both high school and college from playing and being a part of the coaching staff.
“In my junior year of high school, I learned a lot about the game because I got to see it from a different angle,” he said. “This year, between watching so much basketball at the college and high school levels, I’ve learned so much more than I did in high school. In college, each team runs a different offense, whereas in high school, there’s only about four or five that you typically see throughout the year.”
Of course, McAmis is not without a lot of influence in his future plans. His father, TJ, was Central’s first coach after consolidation and now has moved into an administrative role.
“My dad influenced it, but he never really told me that I should or shouldn’t do it,” McAmis said. “I’ve always said that if I ever get a head coaching job that he’s going to be on my bench whether he likes it or not, and I’ve told him that.
“We’ve had some in-depth discussions on things, and we have similar opinions on a lot of things, but we do have some differences.”
UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger and Boggs have also played big roles.
“I have learned so much from coach Mellinger over the last couple of years, especially about offense,” he said. “He and Coach Boggs have played really big roles. Boggs has been a great mentor, and I thank him for allowing me to come help at Central during the season.”
So once he’s done with his playing career, be on the lookout for another McAmis possibly patrolling the sidelines.
BIG EVENT IN BRISTOL
Over the course of the next four days, 52 teams from 10 states and Canada will compete at the FriendshipCars Virginia Invitational powered by Big Shots and is hosted by Virginia High.
Games begin Thursday at the Bearcat Den at 5:30 p.m. as Graham and Twin Springs meet. The first night is capped by Oak Hill Academy’s Gold team playing Asheville School.
The Warriors, under first-year coach Yerrick Stoneman, tout two of the best young players in the nation with Dontae Russo-Nance (No. 25 junior in the country) and Micah Robinson (No. 93 in the country). Kansas State, Texas Tech and Arizona State are among the offers Robinson has.
Moravian Prep out of Atlanta, which won the private schools division in this season’s Alpha Invitational in Kingsport, will be back in the area, too. Jordan Marsh and sharpshooter Isaac Ellis are among the players to watch for the Lions.
You can check out the entire schedule on the scoreboard page.
Tickets will be $8 on Thursday, $7 on Friday, $10 on Saturday and $7 on Sunday.
The three different venues will be Virginia High’s Bearcat Den, the auxiliary gym at Virginia High and the Virginia Middle School gym.
‘PROVE IT’ WEEK
It is mid-January, and the regular season district title races are beginning to take shape.
On the boys side, Gate City has taken a two-game lead over Union in the Mountain 7 District with the win on Tuesday. The Devils remain unbeaten in league play at 6-0 with a game on Friday at Abingdon looming.
Gate City is Abingdon’s only district loss, so the Falcons will be out for some revenge.
In the Cumberland, Twin Springs took a narrow edge over Eastside with a key road win on Tuesday. The Titans will try to stay the course in a home rivalry game on Friday against Rye Cove.
In the Mountain 7 girls race, Ridgeview, Wise Central and Gate City have forged a three-way tie atop the standings. The Lady Warriors and the Lady Wolfpack will attempt to sort things out on Friday with a contest in Norton. Gate City will try to hold serve by paying a visit to Abingdon.
Eastside’s girls will not meet second-place J.I. Burton until Jan. 31. Until then, both teams have some important contests coming up, namely Tuesday’s matchup for the Lady Spartans against Rye Cove.
POLLS DELAYED
Since Kevin Mays’ departure from the Times News at the end of last week, it has been a hectic time trying to gather information so that we can bring the best coverage of Southwest Virginia that we possibly can.
In light of these hectic times, the Top 7 polls for boys and girls will be delayed until next week.