Sometimes an athlete’s best ability is his availability and that’s something Stephen Scott is working on this year.
Scott, a linebacker on East Tennessee State’s football team and one of the leaders on the defense, hopes to be able to see more action this season after two injury-plagued years.
“I think it’s really big for me to stay healthy and stay in the game this year,” Scott said. “For the past few years I’ve struggled with some major injuries, but I’ve changed a lot of my routines, changed a lot of things that I’ve done to make sure that I maintain good health and can stay out there to help the team.”
Most ETSU fans first heard of Scott when he was returning a fumble for a touchdown in the Bucs’ victory at Vanderbilt to start the 2021 season that ended with a Southern Conference championship. Since that dramatic introduction, he’s been in and out of the lineup. Last year, he missed five games before coming back to finish the season. He underwent a double sports hernia surgery in the offseason.
“I don’t think it’s any coincidence that our numbers kind of went down when Stephen got hurt,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “Stephen is, I think, the bell cow. I’ve said that before of our defense, he’s the leader. As he goes, I think our defense will go. I think we’re just much better with him out there.”
Two years ago, Scott also missed five games when an injury kept him from playing during the Bucs’ SoCon title run and their two games in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Now he’s back in good health and the Bucs are expecting big things from the 5-foot-11, 228-pound senior from Greensboro, North Carolina.
“He brings good energy and he can get our guys lined up,” Quarles said. “He knows the calls, knows the defense. I know Coach Taylor has a lot of confidence in him, and other guys as well, but I think we’re better with him in there, for sure.”
Scott knows he’ll be counted on for his leadership with a young defensive unit as much as his performance on the field.
“Previous teams, playing with a lot of older guys kind of helped me get ready for this season,” Scott said. “Now it’s my duty to kind of help them and kind of show them a little bit of the ropes. But the young guys that we have are really mature and I think that plays a big part in having success as a defense along with confidence and things like that. Most of the young guys, they pretty much understand their role. They understand that we need them just as much as they need us. They’re starting to come along.”
ETSU opens the season Saturday with a 2 p.m. EDT game at Jacksonville State.
