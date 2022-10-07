EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor.

The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred Selfe Stadium in just the fifth meeting between the programs.

