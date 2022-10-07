EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor.
The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred Selfe Stadium in just the fifth meeting between the programs.
In their most recent gridiron matchup, way back in 2011, UVA Wise took a dramatic 33-30 win on a last-play punt return. The Wasps won the three other meetings: 35-31 in 1994, 29-20 in 1995 and 20-10 in 2010.
The rivalry resumed following E&H’s move from NCAA Division III to Division II, joining UVA Wise in the SAC.
FOR THE CAVS
Despite its record, UVA Wise (1-4, 0-3) enters the game with the SAC’s top-ranked quarterback in passing yardage.
Lendon Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett graduate, is averaging 225 yards per game. Still, the redshirt junior has had his struggles and has thrown for just three touchdowns against six interceptions.
The Cavs’ Jaevon Gillespie, a redshirt junior from Greeneville, ranks fifth in the conference in rushing with 379 yards, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
Defensive back Robert Carter has a conference- high four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The sophomore has 18 tackles, two for a loss, and two pass deflections.
FOR THE WASPS
The Wasps also have a Dobyns-Bennett alum topping the conference stats. Fifth-year senior Ivan Phillips is second in the league in tackles with an average of 8.4 per game.
The Phillips-led defense is one reason for E&H’s success in its first year in the SAC.
The Wasps (3-2, 2-1) enter the game tied with Tusculum and Mars Hill atop the SAC’s Mountain Division.
The offense is led by quarterback Kyle Short, who averages 220 passing yards per game — second only to Redwine — and has thrown for a league-high nine touchdowns with two interceptions.
Short’s top target is Tmahdae Penn, who is averaging a SAC-best 96.8 receiving yards per game. Penn has three TD catches and 484 receiving yards.
Running back Grayson Overstreet leads the ground attack with 430 yards.