KINGSPORT — The Axmen didn't have it Friday night.The Burlington Sock Puppets put four multi-run innings on the scoreboard and eventually pulled away for a 10-4 Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium.The Axmen (4-6) fell into a last-place tie with Greeneville in the West Division. Burlington (7-3) — which took Thursday's series opener 11-7 — remained atop the Appy League East.The Sock Puppets scored two runs in the first, fifth, sixth and ninth innings. Vincent Fattore homered and drove in four runs to lead Burlington.Landon Russell, batting in the No. 9 spot in the Burlington order, homered and went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Koby Kropf drove in a pair of runs. Corbin Shaw and Andrew Citron each had three hits to lead the Axmen, and Mike Mancini added two.Three Kingsport pitchers combined to walk 12 batters and give up 10 hits.UP NEXTKingsport visits Johnson City on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.