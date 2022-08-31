BLACKSBURG — “It’s been a long time coming.”
Brent Pry held his first game-week news conference on Tuesday, 10 months after taking over as coach of the Virginia Tech football team.
BLACKSBURG — “It’s been a long time coming.”
Brent Pry held his first game-week news conference on Tuesday, 10 months after taking over as coach of the Virginia Tech football team.
“I’m as excited as anybody to see our team play,” he said.
Pry and Hokie Nation will get to do that Friday when Virginia Tech opens the season at Old Dominion. Kickoff at Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. (ESPNU).
Pry is familiar with the Monarchs, especially their coach.
Ricky Rahne, like Pry, left James Franklin’s staff at Penn State to become a head coach. Rahne was the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator through the 2019 season, Pry their defensive coordinator until replacing the departed Justin Fuente last Nov. 30.
The duo combined to win 57 games over their six years on Penn State’s staff together and remain close friends.
“I think it’s a heck of a challenge. And ultimately, I know Ricky Rahne firsthand,” Pry said. “I know a bunch of his staff. These are good football coaches that will have this team well prepared for us. On top of that, he knows our defensive system. He knows our structure and is familiar with us offensively. There’s much familiarity between our two programs. And then obviously, there’s some history there. So it’s a great opener.”
ODU hired Rahne before the 2020 season but didn’t play that year because of the pandemic. The Monarchs finished 6-7 last season after a 1-6 start. They lost to Tulsa 30-17 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl
But Pry’s primary focus is on what he’ll see from his team Friday.
“That is what we’re trying to figure out and what that first game is about, particularly for new staff,” Pry said. “Who are we really? How do we truly respond to adversity? There’s nothing like the true game environment to answer a lot of these questions. We think we have a pretty good idea on some guys who have been there, that are battle-tested, but as a unit, as a team, we don’t know.
“The development and implementation of a culture have been at the top of our list from Day 1. You’re going to see signs of that throughout this first ballgame. I’m excited for that piece of growth, development and the things we want for our team. But there’s going to be some weaknesses. There’s going to be some things that show up that we’ll have to work on. We are still figuring this thing out as far as what type of team we have.”
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.