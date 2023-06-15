KNOXVILLE — The first football season for the 16-team Southeastern Conference will see Tennessee welcome Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State to Neyland Stadium and visit league newcomer Oklahoma.
The SEC on Wednesday announced its slate of conference matchups for the 2024 season, the league’s first with the Sooners and fellow newcomer Texas.
In addition to Oklahoma, the Vols will visit Arkansas, two-time defending national champion Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Dates and times for the SEC games will be announced later.
The SEC is doing away with division play after the 2023 season, but UT will still face four of its SEC East rivals: the Gators, Bulldogs, Wildcats and Commodores.
The nonconference portion of the Vols’ 2024 schedule has three home games — Chattanooga (Aug. 31), Kent State (Sept. 14) and UTEP (Nov. 23) — and a neutral-site matchup with North Carolina State in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 7.
In determining the schedule for 2024, the SEC mandated that each of the 14 current league teams would play either Oklahoma or Texas and no school would travel to the same location it visited in 2023. The league also factored in traditional opponents and the balance of overall schedule strength.
Balance of schedule strength was based on each school's conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.
The SEC opted to play eight league games in 2024 but held open the possibility of playing a nine-game slate in 2025.