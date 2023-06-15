Vols Heupel

Josh Heupel's Tennessee team will play his alma mater — Oklahoma — in 2024, the Sooners' first season as a member of the SEC.

 Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE — The first football season for the 16-team Southeastern Conference will see Tennessee welcome Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State to Neyland Stadium and visit league newcomer Oklahoma.

The SEC on Wednesday announced its slate of conference matchups for the 2024 season, the league’s first with the Sooners and fellow newcomer Texas.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you