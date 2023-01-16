Kentucky Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Josiah-Jordan James during Saturday’s game against Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The Vols lost 63-56, ending their 25-game home winning streak and causing them to drop four spots Monday in the AP Top 25.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the road Tuesday looking to shake off its first Southeastern Conference defeat of the season.

The ninth-ranked Vols — who dropped four spots in The Associated Press poll following their 63-56 loss to Kentucky on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena that ended their 25-game home winning streak — visit Mississippi State for the teams’ second meeting this season. Tipoff at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville is set for 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2.

