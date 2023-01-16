Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Josiah-Jordan James during Saturday’s game against Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The Vols lost 63-56, ending their 25-game home winning streak and causing them to drop four spots Monday in the AP Top 25.
The Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the road Tuesday looking to shake off its first Southeastern Conference defeat of the season.
The ninth-ranked Vols — who dropped four spots in The Associated Press poll following their 63-56 loss to Kentucky on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena that ended their 25-game home winning streak — visit Mississippi State for the teams’ second meeting this season. Tipoff at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville is set for 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2.
The Vols thumped the Bulldogs 87-53 on Jan. 3 in Knoxville, the largest margin of victory in the series’ 133-game history.
UT leads the all-time series 89-44 and has won eight of the past nine matchups.
ABOUT THE VOLS
In conference play, Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) leads the SEC in scoring defense (57.0 points per game), field-goal percentage (.504), assists (19.4 apg) and assist/turnover ratio (1.49) and is forcing 14.4 turnovers a game.
Santiago Vescovi leads the Vols in scoring at 12.9 points a game. He’s averaging 15.2 points in SEC play while shooting .509 from the field and .419 from 3-point range.
Oliver Nkamhoua adds 11.1 points a game and Julian Phillips gets 9.8 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler is averaging a league-best 7.4 assists in SEC games.
Senior Uros Plavsic scored a career-best 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting in a season-high 26 minutes against Kentucky.
The loss dropped the Vols out of the SEC lead, behind No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0) and unranked Texas A&M (12-5, 4-0), and into a tie with No. 16 Auburn (14-3, 4-1).
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Mississippi State (12-5, 1-4) has lost two of three since the UT game, including a 69-63 loss to Auburn on Saturday. Overall the Bulldogs have dropped five of six after starting the season 11-0 and reaching No. 15 in the AP rankings.
The Bulldogs are 7-1 at home this season, their only loss a 78-67 decision against Alabama.
Tolu Smith scored 20 points against Auburn and is averaging a team-best 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He leads the SEC in field-goal percentage (.588). The junior forward had only nine points and two boards in the loss at UT.
D.J. Jeffries averages 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.