Ninth-ranked Tennessee takes on a struggling LSU team in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.
The Vols (15-3, 5-1) shook off their first SEC loss of the season by taking down host Mississippi State 70-59 on Tuesday.
The Tigers (12-6, 1-5) have lost five straight since beating Arkansas on Dec. 28 in their SEC opener.
Tennessee leads the series 66-50, but LSU owns a 28-26 advantage in Baton Rouge and has won six of the past eight meetings overall.
LSU has beaten Tennessee four straight games in Baton Rouge. The Vols’ last win at the Maravich Center was a 78-63 decision on March 4, 2015.
Santiago Vescovi, who missed the game at Mississippi State, leads the Vols in scoring at 12.9 points per game. Olivier Nkamhoua adds 10.8 points a game, Zakai Zeigler 10.6 — plus a team-leading 4.5 assists a game, second best in the SEC — and Julian Phillips 10.3.
In Tuesday’s win over the Bulldogs, Zeigler scored 24 points and Phillips posted his third double- double of the season, getting 18 points and 11 rebounds.
In conference games, Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense (57.3 ppg), field-goal percentage (.496), free-throw percentage (.803), rebounding defense (28.7), assists (17.8) and assist/turnover ratio (1.30).
The Vols have won five straight true SEC road games and eight straight including the 2022 SEC Tournament.
LSU is 9-2 at home this season.
KJ Williams enters the game needing only 11 points to reach 2,000 for his college career. The forward is averaging a team-best 17.9 points — third in the SEC — and 7.3 rebounds per game. Adam Miller adds 12.3 points and 2.2 rebounds a game.
Matt McMahon, a native of Oak Ridge and a graduate assistant for the Vols during the 2001-02 season, is in his first season at LSU after seven years at Murray State.
Williams played for McMahon at Murray State and came with him to LSU.
