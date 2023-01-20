Tennessee Mississippi St Basketball

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler scored a team-high 24 points in Tuesday’s 70-59 win at Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. Zeigler is averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 assists per game, the latter stat ranking second in the Southeastern Conference.

 Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Ninth-ranked Tennessee takes on a struggling LSU team in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

