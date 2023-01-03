KNOXVILLE — No. 8 Tennessee puts its perfect home record on the line Tuesday night when Mississippi State visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup.
The Vols (12-2, 1-0) and Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) meet at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Tennessee has won 23 straight games at home, including a 6-0 mark this season.
ABOUT THE VOLS
The Vols opened SEC play last week at Mississippi, a 63-59 win in which UT senior Santiago Vescovi scored a season-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Sophomore Jonas Aidoo grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds — six on the offensive end — and had eight points in 29 minutes on the floor.
Vescovi leads four UT players averaging in double figures. He’s at 12.7 points a game, Olivier Nkamhoua is at 11.5, and Tyreke Key and Julian Phillips are at 10.1. Phillips also is grabbing a team-high 5.6 rebounds a game.
The Vols have held their opponent to 50 or fewer points eight times this season.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Mississippi State has dropped two straight, including a 78-67 decision in its SEC opener last Wednesday at No. 8 Alabama.
Redshirt junior forward Tolu Smith, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, is averaging team-high totals of 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. His 59.3% field-goal shooting ranks second in the SEC.
Chris Jans is in his first season at the Bulldogs’ helm after five seasons leading New Mexico State, which he led to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
THE SERIES
The Vols have won seven of the past eight against the Bulldogs, including three straight at home, and hold an 88-44 advantage in the series.