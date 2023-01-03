Vols Vescovi

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots in front of Mississippi forward Myles Burns (3) during their Dec. 28 game on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss. Tennessee won 63-59.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

KNOXVILLE — No. 8 Tennessee puts its perfect home record on the line Tuesday night when Mississippi State visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup.

The Vols (12-2, 1-0) and Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) meet at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.