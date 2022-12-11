BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Tennessee and Virginia Tech will hit the hardwood inside Barclays Center on Sunday for the eight-team Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
After Iona (5-2) meets St. Bonaventure (6-3) at 11:30 a.m., the Hokies (9-1) take on Oklahoma State (6-3) at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The No. 7 Vols (8-1) follow with their game against 13th-ranked Maryland (8-1), which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on FS1. Massachusetts (7-2) and Hofstra (6-4) close out the event at 7 p.m.
HOKIES vs. COWBOYS
Virginia Tech, which enters Sunday on a four-game winning streak, holds a 4-0 advantage in the series with Oklahoma State.
Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies with an average of 17.0 points a game and has a team-high 38 assists. Grant Basile adds 14.8 points a game, also averaging 5.7 rebounds, and Justyn Mutts averages a team-high 8.9 boards along with 13.8 points a game. Mutts has a team-best 11 steals and Pedulla has nine.
Moussa Cisse leads the Cowboys with four double-doubles this season. The junior is the Big 12’s leader in rebounds (10.78 rpg) and blocks (3.33 bpg).
Oklahoma State has held teams below 40% shooting in 11 straight games — and in 16 out of 18 — dating to last season.
VOLS vs. TERPS
Tennessee takes a seven-game winning streak into the resumption of its series with Maryland, which is tied at 2.
All-Southeastern Conference senior Santiago Vescovi has missed UT’s last two games with a shoulder sprain and remains day to day. Freshman forward Julian Phillips leads the Vols’ starters in scoring and rebounding with an average of 12.2 points and 5.7 boards a game.
Maryland is coming off its first loss of the year, a 64-59 decision at Wisconsin. Four Terrapins players average double figures in scoring, led by Jahmir Young’s 15.3 points per game.