BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Tennessee and Virginia Tech will hit the hardwood inside Barclays Center on Sunday for the eight-team Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

After Iona (5-2) meets St. Bonaventure (6-3) at 11:30 a.m., the Hokies (9-1) take on Oklahoma State (6-3) at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The No. 7 Vols (8-1) follow with their game against 13th-ranked Maryland (8-1), which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on FS1. Massachusetts (7-2) and Hofstra (6-4) close out the event at 7 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos