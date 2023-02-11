Tennessee Vanderbilt Basketball

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James grimaces after being injured in the second half of Wednesday night’s SEC game against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

KNOXVILLE — February may be the shortest month, but it’s probably already feeling a little long for Tennessee’s men’s basketball team.

The sixth-ranked Vols have dropped two of their three games this month, including a painful 66-65 loss at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

