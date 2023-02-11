KNOXVILLE — February may be the shortest month, but it’s probably already feeling a little long for Tennessee’s men’s basketball team.
The sixth-ranked Vols have dropped two of their three games this month, including a painful 66-65 loss at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
Tennessee looks to its groove back Saturday when Missouri visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a 6 p.m. Southeastern Conference matchup. SEC Network is showing the game, which pits the nation’s No. 2-ranked defense — Tennessee — against its No. 13 offense.
The Vols have won five of the past six meetings with the Tigers and lead the series 11-8.
ABOUT THE VOLS
Tennessee (19-5, 8-3) fell in Nashville when Tyrin Lawrence sank a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer for Vandy, which ended an 11-game losing streak against its in-state rival and gave coach Jerry Stackhouse his first win over the Vols in eight tries.
The Vols’ February losses — at Vanderbilt and at Florida, 67-54 on Feb. 1 — sandwiched an ugly 46-43 home win over Auburn in which UT won despite shooting 27% from the floor.
Santiago Vescovi leads the Vols in scoring at 12.0 points per game. Olivier Nkamhoua averages 10.9 with 5.1 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler is at 10.8 ppg with a team-best 5.2 assists a game. Josiah-Jordan James averages 9.5 points and a team-high 5.3 boards, but the senior forward’s playing status is unknown after he suffered an ankle injury against the Commodores.
Tennessee has played 59 games since the last time it suffered back-to-back losses.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
Missouri (18-6, 6-5) has won four of its past five, including a 78-61 home win over No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.
Kobe Brown leads the Tigers with an average of 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound senior is averaging 18.2 points and shooting 52.6% from the field in league games, ranking second in the SEC in both stats.
Missouri is second in Division I in steals (10.6 per game) and third in turnover margin (6.1). It ranks second in the SEC in scoring at 82.0 points a game.
The Tigers won in their last visit to Knoxville, taking a 73-64 victory over also then-No. 6 UT on Jan. 23, 2021.