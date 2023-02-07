Vandertbilt Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee forward Julian Phillips, right, is pressured by Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) and forward Myles Stute (10) during the teams' game on Jan. 10 in Knoxville. Phillips scored 15 points in the Vols' 77-68 win.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee men’s basketball team has beaten Vanderbilt 11 games in a row, tied for its longest winning streak in the series.

The sixth-ranked Vols go for the record Wednesday in the 205th meeting between the Southeastern Conference rivals.

