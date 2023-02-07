Tennessee forward Julian Phillips, right, is pressured by Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) and forward Myles Stute (10) during the teams' game on Jan. 10 in Knoxville. Phillips scored 15 points in the Vols' 77-68 win.
The Tennessee men’s basketball team has beaten Vanderbilt 11 games in a row, tied for its longest winning streak in the series.
The sixth-ranked Vols go for the record Wednesday in the 205th meeting between the Southeastern Conference rivals.
UT (19-4, 8-2) and the Commodores (11-12, 4-6) tip off at 7 p.m. at Nashville’s Memorial Gym. SEC Network is showing the game.
The Vols hold a 129-75 lead in a series that dates to 1922. They took a 77-68 win over the Commodores in Knoxville on Jan. 10 for their 13th victory in their past 14 games with Vandy.
ABOUT THE VOLS
Four starters average double figures in scoring. Santiago Vescovi leads UT at 11.9 points per game, Zakai Zeigler and Olivier Nkhamhoua are at 11.0 and Josiah James-Jordan is at 10.0.
In SEC games, the Vols lead the league in scoring defense (55.1 ppg), free-throw percentage (.765) and assists (15.9 apg).
Only four teams have scored 70 or more points against the Vols: Gonzaga, a 99-80 win; Colorado, a 78-66 loss; Arizona, a 75-70 loss; and Texas, an 82-71 win. Only five players have put up 20 or more against the UT defense.
ABOUT THE COMMODORES
Liam Robbins leads Vandy with an average of 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a game. The fifth-year senior forward ranks fourth among active Division I players with 283 career blocks.
Tyrin Lawrence adds 11.0 ppg and Myles Stutes 10.0 ppg.
Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse is 0-7 against UT.