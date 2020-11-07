BLACKSBURG — For those doubting Liberty’s initial foray into the Top 25, the Flames took a rather large step toward validation Saturday.
Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with one second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech.
Barbir’s kick punctuated a wild ending for the Flames, who rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit and moved to 7-0 for the first time in program history.
“You don’t get a lot of wins like this in team sports,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said, describing the feeling as “kind of euphoric, really.”
Virginia Tech tried multiple laterals on the ensuing kickoff before Liberty tackled William Kakavitsas to end the game, and that set off a crazy celebration by the Flames. Players lingered on the Lane Stadium field afterward, with many posing for photos as future keepsakes of the momentous occasion.
“It’s hard to quantify wins that you’ve had that are like that,” Freeze said. “I just know that sitting here today there’s none bigger, and there’s none bigger for our kids and our program and our administration.”
Barbir, who transferred from Penn State in 2017 and had been a student at Liberty before going out for the team this season, had a 59-yard attempt blocked with eight seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the game-winning score for the Hokies (4-3).
But officials ruled that Virginia Tech had called a timeout before the attempt.
“I’ve always done this,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “I don’t believe in waiting till the last second to call a timeout in those situations because I don’t like ever letting the kicker get a free swing at it. I hollered time out, and I guess I waited too long. That’s what I told the team: It’s on me.”
Liberty then elected to go for it on fourth-and-6 from the Virginia Tech 41. Malik Willis found CJ Yarbrough for an 8-yard gain at the Hokies’ 33 with five seconds left, allowing Barbir to come out for a shorter 51-yard attempt, which he drilled.
Willis threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and a score.
Hendon Hooker threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies.
THE TAKEAWAY
Liberty: The Flames held the ball for more than 37 minutes, keeping their defense off the field, and winning time of possession for the sixth time in seven games. Their ability to control the clock helped their defense against a Virginia Tech offense that came into the game averaging 472.8 yards and 37.7 points per game.
“We knew we were going to have trouble stopping them and we tried to slow the game down,” Freeze said.
Virginia Tech: This loss could linger for a while for the Hokies, who continue to struggle on defense, having allowed at least 198 yards rushing in four of their past five games. The road doesn’t get any easier, with games against Miami, at Pittsburgh, and against Clemson on the horizon.
WILLIS THE REAL DEAL
Willis moved to 6-0 as a starting quarterback, and for the fourth time in six starts he finished with more than 300 yards of offense. He accounted for 325 yard and four touchdowns against the Hokies and was the primary reason Liberty, which also defeated Syracuse on the road, took a huge step in proving that it is legitimate.
“We can’t worry about any logos being older than our logo because that’s what it comes down to in our minds,” Willis said. “I feel like we get overlooked sometimes because it is our first couple years in FBS football, first two years. You don’t really know what you’re going to get out of us.”
HURTING HOKIES
Virginia Tech played without leading receiver James Mitchell, who was out because of an undisclosed injury, and tailback Khalil Herbert missed most of the game after re-aggravating a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff. Herbert ranked fourth nationally at 133.8 yards rushing per game entering Saturday.
The Hokies also lost linebacker Rayshard Ashby to an injury in the second quarter and he did not return. Without their senior leader, Virginia Tech’s defense allowed 249 yards in the second half.