Auburn Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, left, talks with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl during warmups before their teams’ game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Feb. 26, 2022. At right is as Pearl’s son Steven Pearl.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

KNOXVILLE — The second-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team meets a familiar foe — and a familiar coach — on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Bruce Pearl’s 23rd-ranked Auburn squad tips off against the Vols at 2 p.m. (ESPN). The teams are in a three-way tie with Texas A&M for second place in the Southeastern Conference.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you