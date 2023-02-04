Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, left, talks with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl during warmups before their teams’ game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Feb. 26, 2022. At right is as Pearl’s son Steven Pearl.
KNOXVILLE — The second-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team meets a familiar foe — and a familiar coach — on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Bruce Pearl’s 23rd-ranked Auburn squad tips off against the Vols at 2 p.m. (ESPN). The teams are in a three-way tie with Texas A&M for second place in the Southeastern Conference.
Tennessee holds a 79-44 advantage in the series that dates to 1927. The teams played once last season, a 67-62 Vols win in which they rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit at Thompson-Boling.
Pearl coached at Tennessee from 2006-11.
ABOUT THE VOLS
Tennessee (18-4, 7-2) fell at Florida 67-54 on Wednesday, an upset that end its winning streak at four. Playing with their highest ranking in four years, the Vols shot just 28% from the floor.
“Our guys are disappointed," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday. "We’re better than this, but tonight we weren’t.”
Santiago Vescovi leads UT with an average of 12.2 points per game. Zakai Zeigler adds 11.4 with a team-best 5.0 assists a game, and Olivier Nkamhoua gets 11.0 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds a game.
The Vols lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense (.348) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.225). They also rank No. 2 in scoring margin (+18.4), behind Houston (+20.5), and have won 11 games by 20 or more points.
Tennessee has not lost consecutive games since the 2021 postseason and has won 27 of its past 28 home games, including a 10-1 mark this season.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
Wendell Green Jr. averages 13.8 points and John Broome 13.6 to lead Auburn (17-5, 7-2). Broome is tops on the team with 8.9 boards a game.
The Tigers are coming off a 94-73 win over Georgia in which Allen Flanigan scored 22 points and Broome grabbed a career high-tying 18 rebounds. Auburn shot 56.3% from the field and committed only five turnovers.
ON THE HORIZON
The Vols and Tigers play twice this season. They'll close out the regular season with a March 4 matchup at Auburn.