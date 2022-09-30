WISE — Lenoir-Rhyne picked off three passes and excelled on special teams in a 42-10 South Atlantic Conference victory over Virginia-Wise on Friday at Carl Smith Stadium.
The 19th-ranked Bears (4-1, 3-0) scored on the game's first drive and never trailed. They also blocked a punt — their fifth of the season — and returned another 53 yards for a touchdown. Lenoir-Rhyne also averaged 44.5 yards on two kickoff returns.
The football game was moved up a day because of the threat of inclement weather.
UVA Wise (1-4, 0-3) ran just six plays in the opening quarter and managed only 21 yards in the first 15 minutes. Down 14-0, Kellan Dalton booted a 22-yard field goal to get the Cavaliers on the scoreboard in the second quarter, but the Bears scored again less than three minutes later for a 21-3 advantage.
Linebacker Job Whalen gave the Cavs a spark when he deflected a Sean White pass and intercepted it at the Bears' 34 with a little more than a minute to play in the half. UVA Wise cashed in on the pick when Jalen Jackson hooked up with Markel Harrison on an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Lenoir-Rhyne scored the final three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Jackson finished 14-of-31 passing for 96 yards. Daniel Davis, one of 10 Cavs to catch a pass, reeled in five receptions for 38 yards, and Julian Edwards carried 17 times for 68 yards.
UVA Wise ran 77 plays — Lenoir-Rhyne 52 — but the Cavs were outgained 325-227.
The Cavs begin SAC divisional play next week at Emory & Henry. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Emory & Henry 38, Catawba 23
EMORY — The Wasps (3-2, 2-1) racked up 528 yards of total offense in the big SAC win over the Indians (1-4, 0-3).
Kyle Short completed 13 of 24 passes for 299 yards and touchdowns to Jermawn Ford and Cam Peoples. Tmahdae Penn hauled in three catches for 150 yards.
Grayson Overstreet led the rushing attack with 20 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Addison Knicely had nine tackles and former Dobyns-Bennett standout Ivan Phillips made eight for E&H, which played the homecoming game a day early because of the threat of bad weather.