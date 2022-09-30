WISE — Lenoir-Rhyne picked off three passes and excelled on special teams in a 42-10 South Atlantic Conference victory over Virginia-Wise on Friday at Carl Smith Stadium.

The 19th-ranked Bears (4-1, 3-0) scored on the game's first drive and never trailed. They also blocked a punt — their fifth of the season — and returned another 53 yards for a touchdown. Lenoir-Rhyne also averaged 44.5 yards on two kickoff returns.

