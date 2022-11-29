Tennessee Tech Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi dribbles the ball upcourt against Tennessee Tech during the teams' nonconference game on Nov. 7 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

KNOXVILLE — The No. 13 Tennessee men’s basketball team, fresh off a successful trip to the Bahamas, begins a three-game homestand Wednesday night when McNeese State visits Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols (5-1) take a 19-game home winning streak into the matchup with Cowboys (2-5). The teams have never met on the hardwood.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos