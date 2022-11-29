KNOXVILLE — The No. 13 Tennessee men’s basketball team, fresh off a successful trip to the Bahamas, begins a three-game homestand Wednesday night when McNeese State visits Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols (5-1) take a 19-game home winning streak into the matchup with Cowboys (2-5). The teams have never met on the hardwood.
Tipoff at TBA is set for 7:15 p.m. on SEC Network.
ABOUT THE VOLS
The Vols jumped nine spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis championship over the weekend, beating Butler, Southern California and Kansas to claim the trophy.
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee’s leading scorer at 13.7 points per game, has missed the past three contests because of knee soreness, and there’s no timetable for his return.
Santiago Vescovi, the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament MVP and Southeastern Conference player of the week, is averaging 11.3 points and five rebounds a game. Fellow guard Tyreke Key gets 11 points a game and Julian Phillips 10.7 along with 5.3 boards. Zakai Zeigler comes off the bench to average 10 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals.
Tennessee hosts Alcorn State on Sunday followed by Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 7 to close out the homestand.
ABOUT THE COWBOYS
McNeese State of the Southland Conference is coming off an 86-83 loss at UT Martin.
The Cowboys have played two major conference teams this season. They lost 75-58 at Tulane on Nov. 11 and 89-60 at Baylor on Nov. 23.
Their roster includes six Division I transfers, including leading scorer and rebounder Christian Shumate. The former Tulsa player, who’s in his second season at the Lake Charles, Louisiana, school, is averaging 12.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game — the latter stat ranking eighth nationally among Division I players.
Trae English made his third straight start against UT Martin and scored a career-high 29 points. The sophomore is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists as a starter.