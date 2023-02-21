The road has been unkind to the Tennessee men’s basketball team lately, and streaking Texas A&M is next on the itinerary.
The Vols (20-7, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) dropped to No. 11 in The Associated Press rankings Monday, two days after their third straight loss away from Thompson-Boling Arena.
On Tuesday they’ll visit the Aggies (20-7, 12-2), who have won five games in a row and moved into The AP poll at No. 25 on Monday.
Tennessee lost at Florida on Feb. 1 and at Vanderbilt on Feb. 8 before falling 66-54 at Kentucky on Saturday. UT’s last road win came on Jan. 21, a 77-56 decision at LSU.
The Vols hold an 11-6 lead in the series with the Aggies. Tennessee has won three straight over Texas A&M, including a 65-50 victory in last year’s SEC Tournament championship game for its first title in 43 years.
Tipoff at Reed Arena in Bryan-College Station, Texas, is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN).
A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS
With four games remaining in the regular season, second-ranked Alabama (23-4, 13-1) continues to lead the SEC standings, followed by A&M, Tennessee and Kentucky (18-9, 9-5).
Had the season ended Monday, the Wildcats would have the No. 3 seed for the SEC Tournament on the basis of their win over the Vols on Saturday.
TAYLOR EARNS HONOR
Texas A&M sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV was named the SEC player of the week on Monday.
Taylor averaged 19.5 points and 5.0 assists in wins over Arkansas and Missouri last week. He connected on 60% of his 3-point tries and better than 45% of his field-goal attempts overall.
The SEC leader in free-throw percentage, Taylor made 13 of 15 foul shots in the two games.