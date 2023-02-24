Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives the baseline against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble during Tuesday’s game in College Station, Texas. Vescovi is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past five SEC games.
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives the baseline against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble during Tuesday’s game in College Station, Texas. Vescovi is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past five SEC games.
Sam Craft/Associated Press
Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) dunks over Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during Tuesday's game in College Station, Texas.
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee has been without both Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips for the past three games, and their combined 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds have been missed.
The No. 11 Vols look to end a two-game slide Saturday when they host South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (SEC Network).
James — who has missed four consecutive games with a left ankle sprain — is UT’s leading rebounder at 5.3 boards a game. James and Phillips (hip flexor sprain) are the team’s fourth- and fifth-leading scorers.
Both could return against the Gamecocks, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
“How much (they will play), we don’t know,” UT coach Rick Barnes said. “I think that will be a game-time decision. They both were in practice with us (Thursday). They’ll be back out there.”
The Vols (20-8, 9-6) are coming off a pair of road losses, falling 66-54 at Kentucky and 68-63 at No. 25 Texas A&M.
Tennessee leads the series 51-28 and has beaten the Gamecocks (10-18, 3-12) five straight times at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are 12-2 at home this season.
LAST MEETING
Tennessee never trailed in the most recent meeting, dominating both ends of the floor in an 85-42 victory over South Carolina on Jan. 7 in Columbia.
Olivier Nkamhoua recorded his third career double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Vols.
UT held GG Jackson II, the Gamecocks’ leading scorer, without a point. He shot 0-for-8 from the field.
ABOUT THE VOLS
Tennessee owns Division I’s best field-goal percentage defense (.359) and 3-point defense (.250) along with the nation’s third-best scoring defense (57.1 ppg). Only four teams have reached the 70-point mark against the Vols this season.
Over the past five games, Santiago Vescovi is averaging 15.2 points — shooting 18-for-41 (.439) from 3-point range — and 5.2 rebounds a game. The senior guard recorded his first career double-double against the Aggies, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also snared three steals.
ABOUT THE GAMECOCKS
South Carolina is coming off a 78-76 overtime loss at home against second-ranked Alabama.
Jackson, a freshman forward, leads the Gamecocks in scoring (15.7 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg).
First-year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris spent the previous five seasons in the UT system, leading the program at Chattanooga.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tennessee wraps up its home slate on Tuesday against Arkansas (9 p.m., ESPN2) before closing out the regular season with a visit to Auburn on Saturday, March 4 (2 p.m., ESPN).