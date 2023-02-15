KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee men’s basketball program has five wins over top-ranked teams in its history.
On Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, the No. 10 Vols have a shot at another.
Alabama, fresh off its move atop The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff (ESPN).
Neither team is fully healthy entering the Southeastern Conference showdown.
The Vols (19-6, 8-4) could be without starters Josiah-Jordan James (ankle) and Julian Phillips (hip flexor). Center Charles Bediako's status for the Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) is uncertain because of a minor knee injury.
Alabama holds an 82-70 lead in the series that dates to 1914. The Vols have a 47-23 advantage in games played in Knoxville, but the Tide has won the past three overall matchups.
The Vols have lost two straight games on buzzer-beating 3-pointers, falling at Vanderbilt last Wednesday and at home against Missouri on Saturday.
Santiago Vescovi leads UT with an average of 12.2 points per game and Zakai Zeigler is at 10.8 ppg. Olivier Nkamhoua is at 10.7 ppg and getting a team-high 5.0 rebounds per game.
Coach Rick Barnes said decisions on James and Phillips would be made pregame on Wednesday, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
James is a senior guard who averages 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Phillips, a freshman forward, is getting 9.0 points and 4.8 boards.
UT didn’t list James among its starters for Wednesday night, but Phillips was still in the first five.
The Vols have won six of their past seven games against top 10 opponents. The lone loss in the stretch came on Dec. 17, 2022, a 75-70 setback at then-No. 9 Arizona.
Alabama has won 13 of its past 14 games, the lone blemish a 93-69 loss at Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.
The Tide, which averages an SEC-best 83.4 points per game, is eyeing the best start in program history. A win Wednesday would top its 22-4 start to the 1975-76 season.
Fab freshman Brandon Miller, a projected top-five NBA draft pick, leads the SEC in scoring (18.8 ppg) and is fourth in the league in rebounding (8.2 rpg). He’s also shooting .427 from 3-point range this season.
Junior guard Mark Sears ranks second on the team with 14.0 ppg.
Coach Nate Oats said Bediako is "day to day" because of the injury that occurred during Saturday’s 77-69 win at Auburn.
"He played through it. ... He's gotten better every day since the Auburn game, so we'll see where he's at on game day," Oats said Tuesday.
Bediako has started all 25 games for the Tide. He is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds and leads the team with 41 blocked shots.
