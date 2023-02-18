LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three days after meeting one challenge, the Tennessee men’s basketball team faces another.
The 10th-ranked Vols invade Rupp Arena for a Southeastern Conference grudge match with Kentucky on Saturday (1 p.m., CBS).
Tennessee (20-6, 9-4) is coming off a 68-59 upset of top-ranked Alabama on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Now Rick Barnes’ Vols cross the state line to face the team that beat them 63-56 on Jan. 14 in Knoxville and ended their 25-game home winning streak.
Kentucky (17-9, 8-5) has won seven of its past nine SEC games, though Wednesday’s 71-68 victory at Mississippi State snapped a two-game skid.
The Wildcats hold a 159-77 lead in the series that dates to 1910. The Vols have won eight of the past 14 meetings and three of the past five played at Rupp.
Kentucky hasn't swept the regular-season series with UT since the 2011-12 season.
Santiago Vescovi leads three Vols in double-figure scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game. Zakai Zeigler adds 10.9 ppg and Olivier Nkamhoua 10.7 ppg.
Regular starters Josiah-Jordan James (ankle sprain) and Julian Phillips (hip flexor strain) will be game-time decisions because of their injuries, Barnes said. Neither played against Alabama.
Tennessee owns Division I's best field-goal percentage defense (.355) and 3-point defense (.247) along with the nation's third-best scoring defense (56.4 ppg). In SEC games, UT leads the league in scoring defense (58.6 ppg), assists per game (16.1) and assist/turnover ratio (1.44).
In conference road games, Tennessee has not allowed the home team to reach the 70-point mark this season. Only four opponents overall have scored 70 or more.
The Wildcats are 12-3 at Rupp Arena this season, the only losses coming against South Carolina, Kansas and Arkansas.
Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, leads UK in scoring (15.8 ppg), rebounding (13.3 rpg) and blocked shots (1.0 bpg). He’s the nation’s top rebounder and ranks fourth among all DI players with 15 double-doubles this season.
Antonio Reeves ranks second on the team with 13.2 ppg and has scored in double figures in 11 of Kentucky's last 12 games. Jacob Toppin (11.9 ppg) and Cason Wallace (11.6 ppg) also average double figures.
Kentucky averages 74.7 points a game, which ranks third in the SEC.
The game features the two winningest coaches in the SEC.
UK’s John Calipari, with 785 career Division I wins, is the league's active leader. Barnes is a close second with 774 victories to his credit.
Among all active Division I head coaches, Calipari is tied for fourth and Barnes is tied for sixth in total head coaching wins.
