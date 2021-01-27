FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Josh Heupel, right, is introduced as the new Central Florida head football coach by Danny White, UCF Athletic director, in Orlando, Fla. Josh Heupel is leaving UCF to become the next Tennessee coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Tennessee hired Danny White away from UCF as its athletic director last Thursday, and his first job was finding a new football coach to replace Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired Jan. 18.