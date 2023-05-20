KNOXVILLE — Senior Payton Gottshall tossed her fourth career no-hitter — her second at Tennessee — to lead the Lady Vols to a 12-0 run-rule victory over Northern Kentucky in the Knoxville Regional on Friday.
Tennessee (45-8) has had four no-hitters this season: Karlyn Pickens’ perfect game against Appalachian State, Ashley Rogers’ no-no against Mississippi and Gottshall and Nicola Simpson’s combined no-hitter against Mercer.
With UT nursing a 1-0 lead, freshman Jamison Brockenbrough broke open Friday's game with her three-RBI triple in the bottom of third. The hit jump-started a six-run frame.
“Good first win. Friday nights are always tough; it doesn't matter,” Lady Vols coach Karen Weekly said. “That game was a lot tougher than that final score indicated, but I'm proud of our team for just battling to figure things out. We were struggling there a little bit early on. …
"Payton Gottshall did her job, which was keeping them off the board until we could figure things out offensively,” Weekly added. “She did that and more.”
Zaida Puni started and ended the Lady Vols' scoring, hitting a solo home run in the first and a three-run shot in the fourth.
Starter Lauryn Hicks (11-9) went 2 1/3 innings for the Norse (23-31). She gave up seven runs on seven hits with seven walks and three strikeouts.
Tennessee will square off against Indiana on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Hoosiers beat Louisville 4-3 in their regional opener.
ATHENS REGIONAL
Virginia Tech 6, Boston U. 1
ATHENS, Ga. — Emma Ritter and Kelsey Brown each racked up three hits to help propel Virginia Tech to a 6-1 win over Boston University on Friday in the NCAA Athens Regional.
Sophomore Emma Lemley (21-10) started in the circle and picked up the win for the Hokies (38-18). The right-hander tossed five shutout innings while giving up one hit, allowing no walks and striking out five.
Molly Jacobson came on in relief in the six, throwing two innings and giving up one unearned run on three hits.
In addition to her three hits, Brown also drove in a run and Ritter plated two runners.
Addy Greene went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Virginia Tech, which scored three runs in the third and never let the Terriers (51-9) back in it.
Allison Boaz (24-5) took the loss after giving up seven of the Hokies' 13 hits and allowing three runs, all earned, in 2 1/3 innings.
The Hokies meet host Georgia, a 12-0 winner over North Carolina Central, on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the second game of the regional.