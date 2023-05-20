Tennessee's Payton Gottshall

Tennessee's Payton Gottshall fires a pitch to a Northern Kentucky batter during Friday’s Knoxville Regional game at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

 Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE — Senior Payton Gottshall tossed her fourth career no-hitter — her second at Tennessee ­— to lead the Lady Vols to a 12-0 run-rule victory over Northern Kentucky in the Knoxville Regional on Friday.

Tennessee (45-8) has had four no-hitters this season: Karlyn Pickens’ perfect game against Appalachian State, Ashley Rogers’ no-no against Mississippi and Gottshall and Nicola Simpson’s combined no-hitter against Mercer.

Tennessee’s Zaida Puni

Tennessee’s Zaida Puni makes contact during Friday’s Knoxville Regional game against Northern Kentucky at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Virginia Tech's Emma Ritter

Virginia Tech's Emma Ritter follows through on a hit against Boston University during Friday's NCAA regional game in Athens, Ga.

