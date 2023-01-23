CUSA Middle Tennessee UAB Basketball

Middle Tennessee coach Rick Insell has his team back in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

 LM Otero/Associated Press file photo
CUSA Louisiana Tech Middle Tennessee Basketball

Middle Tennessee forward Courtney Whitson puts up a shot during a 2022 Conference USA Tournament game in Frisco, Texas.

MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee entered The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball rankings for the first time in nine years on Monday.

The No. 23 Blue Raiders (16-2) have won 14 straight games, the third-longest winning streak in the country behind top-ranked South Carolina (20-0) and No. 4 LSU (19-0).

