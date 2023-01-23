The No. 23 Blue Raiders (16-2) have won 14 straight games, the third-longest winning streak in the country behind top-ranked South Carolina (20-0) and No. 4 LSU (19-0).
Middle Tennessee — featuring Dobyns-Bennett alum Courtney Whitson, a junior forward and team co-captain — is in the Top 25 for the first time since the final poll of 2014, when coach Rick Insell’s team was 22nd.
“We've got a special group,” said Insell, who considers his team's run to last year's WNIT semifinals as a springboard to this season's success.
“It’s big to be able to take your team in there,” he said. “I'm fortunate I had a young team, could give them that type of competition. You’ll have good crowds and it’s an atmosphere you can build on. That’s what we’ve done with that. That’s why we’re at where we are.”
Whitson is averaging a team-best 8.2 rebounds a game and scoring at a 9.9 points-per-game clip. She’s logged 40 assists and 20 steals.
“Our focus and intensity, every single time we step on the court, we just have this mindset,” Whitson said in a story on the school’s athletic website. “This is the most intense I’ve ever been since I’ve been here.
"We're going to celebrate this for sure, but we're also going to make sure we keep our focus," Whitson added. "We can't have a slip-up and ruin everything that we've got to so far. Just because we got ranked doesn't mean that our mindset is going to change."
The Blue Raiders have two games this week at the Glass House, FAU on Thursday night and FIU on Saturday.