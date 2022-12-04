The Virginia Tech women and men have dates with college basketball blue bloods on Sunday.
The women take on eight-time national champion Tennessee at 1 p.m. in a Jimmy V Classic game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
The Virginia Tech women and men have dates with college basketball blue bloods on Sunday.
The women take on eight-time national champion Tennessee at 1 p.m. in a Jimmy V Classic game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Tech’s men host No. 18 North Carolina, a six-time national champion and last season’s NCAA runner-up, at 3 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum.
No. 9 Virginia Tech rolls into Thompson-Boling Arena on a seven-game winning streak to start the season, but the Hokies are only 2-8 in the series with the Lady Vols.
Tennessee (4-4) was ranked No. 5 before embarking on its challenging early-season slate. The Lady Vols’ four losses came against Ohio State, Indiana, UCLA and Gonzaga, all of which are currently in The Associated Press Top 25.
Elizabeth Kitley, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year, is getting 20.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game to lead the Hokies. The All-America center has recorded a double-double in six straight games.
Guard Georgia Amoore became the first player in program history to record a triple-double on Thursday night when she had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 85-54 win over Nebraska.
Amoore is scoring at a 13.3 per-game clip. All five Hokies starters are averaging double figures in scoring.
Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston lead Tennessee in scoring and rebounding, Jackson with an average of 16.7 points and 7.0 boards and Horston with 14.0 and 5.5. Jasmine Powell adds 11.8 points, 3.3. rebounds and 3.3 assists a game.
The game, which is being shown on ESPN2, will be followed by the Tennessee men taking on Alcorn State at TBA. The No. 13 Vols (6-1) and Braves (3-5) are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Virginia Tech (7-1) and UNC (5-3) face off in both teams’ ACC opener.
The Tar Heels, who opened the season at No. 1, have dropped three straight. The Hokies are 5-0 at Cassell and have won two of the teams’ past three meetings in Blacksburg.
Sean Pedulla leads Virginia Tech with an average of 17.1 points per game and has a team-high 32 assists. Grant Basile adds 14.1 points and Justyn Mutts scores 12.6 with a team-best 9.1 boards a game.
UNC is averaging 80.4 points a game, led by Caleb Love. Love is getting 19.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals, and Armando Bacot is averaging 16.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
The game is being shown on ACC Network.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.