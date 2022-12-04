WISE — Virginia-Wise withstood one second-half run Sunday, but the Cavaliers couldn’t survive another.

Unbeaten Young Harris used a 17-7 outburst over the final 2:51 of the game to take an 86-76 nonconference men’s basketball win at the Prior Convocation Center.

