WISE — Virginia-Wise withstood one second-half run Sunday, but the Cavaliers couldn’t survive another.
Unbeaten Young Harris used a 17-7 outburst over the final 2:51 of the game to take an 86-76 nonconference men’s basketball win at the Prior Convocation Center.
That run followed an 18-6 surge by the Mountain Lions (6-0) that covered almost seven minutes of the second half and cut the Cavs' 55-41 lead to 61-59.
UVA Wise (6-1) tied the program record for wins to start the season.
GOING WELL
“I thought we played pretty hard and I thought we executed really well except for that stretch,” UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger said. “We had a couple of crucial turnovers in transition when they were making a run and then they got downhill on us and got in the paint and got a couple of easy ones.
“I thought we went cold for that stretch, too. So the combination of those three things just kind of did us in.”
Rebounding and free-throw opportunities also played key roles.
Young Harris, ranked seventh in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region, outrebounded the Cavs 35-23, including 10 offensive boards. The Mountain Lions went 22-for-28 from the free-throw line; the Cavs were 16-for-19.
“If you look at the margins, they took four more shots than us and outscored us by six at the free-throw line and I think that played into it,” Mellinger said.
“Something that we were concerned about was how physical they are," the coach added. "They’re not huge from a size standpoint, but they’ve got big bodies out there and I thought they just muscled us around a little too much around the basket, particularly in the second half."
MORE NUMBERS
Lenny Pradia led the Mountain Lions with 21 points and seven assists. Josh Petteno scored 15 points, Christian Schach added 11, and Karl Chavis and Nate Dunlop had 10 apiece.
UVA Wise got 15 points each from Luke Lawson and Bradley Dean. J’Son Brooks and Rron Ukaj scored 11 apiece and Ben Bryson added 10.
NO TIME TO WASTE
The Cavaliers have little time to dwell on their first loss. They open South Atlantic Conference play Wednesday at Tusculum before heading to Carson-Newman on Saturday in another SAC contest.