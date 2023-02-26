Lady Vols UK Franklin

Tennessee forward Jasmine Franklin (14) blocks a shot by Kentucky's Amiya Jenkins during Sunday's regular-season finale at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky.

 KATE LUFFMAN/TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Tennessee women’s basketball team closed out the regular season Sunday by securing its highest Southeastern Conference win total since going 15-1 in 2014-15.

The Lady Vols put four players in double-figure scoring and overwhelmed Kentucky 83-63, their first win in Lexington since 2017.

