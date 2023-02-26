LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Tennessee women’s basketball team closed out the regular season Sunday by securing its highest Southeastern Conference win total since going 15-1 in 2014-15.
The Lady Vols put four players in double-figure scoring and overwhelmed Kentucky 83-63, their first win in Lexington since 2017.
Senior Rickea Jackson led UT (21-10, 13-3) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jillian Hollingshead shot 88% from the floor in scoring 15 points, Caroline Striplin added 12 points and Jordan Walker scored 10.
Senior Jasmine Powell contributed a season high-tying eight assists to the offensive output.
Maddie Scherr turned in a game-high 27 points to lead the Wildcats (10-18, 2-14). Robyn Benton scored 17 and Jada Walker had 10.
QUICK START
Striplin scored the first seven points of a 13-0 Tennessee run to open the game before Scherr finally got Kentucky on the scoreboard with a layup at the 5:31 mark.
Kentucky got back within eight points toward the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Vols led 25-15 entering the second period.
Tennessee extended its lead to 17 at halftime, 45-28, and was up 68-41 after three quarters of play.
QUICK HITS
The Lady Vols tied their season high with 26 assists. They’ve recorded 20 or more assists eight times this season.
Tennessee has scored at least 83 points in five of its past six games and is averaging 81.5 ppg during that stretch.
UP NEXT
The Lady Vols have the No. 3 seed and a double-bye for the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. They’ll play the late quarterfinal game on Friday.
Top-ranked South Carolina (29-0, 16-0) wrapped up the No. 1 SEC seed with Sunday's 73-63 win over Georgia.