UConn Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston (25) shoots past UConn’s Nika Muhl (10) during Thursday night’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Horston poured in a game-high 27 points, but the Lady Vols fell 84-67.

 Wade Payne/Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Something has to give when Tennessee visits No. 4 LSU on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball teams — which, along with top-ranked South Carolina, boast perfect league records — face off at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

