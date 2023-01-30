Tennessee’s Jordan Horston (25) shoots past UConn’s Nika Muhl (10) during Thursday night’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Horston poured in a game-high 27 points, but the Lady Vols fell 84-67.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Something has to give when Tennessee visits No. 4 LSU on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN2).
The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball teams — which, along with top-ranked South Carolina, boast perfect league records — face off at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) holds a 52-17 lead in its series with LSU (20-0, 8-0) and has won the past six meetings.
ABOUT THE LADY VOLS
The Lady Vols are going up against a second consecutive Top 5 opponent. Tennessee lost to No. 5 UConn 84-67 on Thursday night in Knoxville.
Rickea Jackson leads Tennessee starters in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.8 points and 5.7 boards a game.
Jordan Horston, expected to be the first player off the bench Monday night, is scoring at a 15.7 points-per-game clip and snagging a team-best 6.9 boards each time out. Horston is averaging a double-double — 23 points and 10.3 rebounds — this season in games against teams ranked in the Top 25.
The Lady Vols average 77.0 points a game, third best in the SEC, while giving up 65.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
Four LSU starters average double figures in scoring, led by Angel Reese at an SEC-best 23.7 points per game. Flau’jae Johnson adds 13.8, Alexis Morris 12.7 and Jasmine Carson 11.2 for a team that’s putting up a nation-leading 88.2 points a game.
Reese, a 6-foot-3 sophomore forward, also averages a league-best 15.5 rebounds per game.
The Tigers last played on Jan. 23 when they went on the road and thumped Alabama 89-51.