KNOXVILLE — Seniors led the way on Senior Day for the Tennessee women's basketball team.
Rickea Jackson poured in 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the floor, Jordan Horston had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Lady Vols slipped past Auburn 83-76 on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Jackson and Horston combined for 22 of Tennessee's 23 fourth-quarter points to close out the Southeastern Conference victory and secure the program's 46th 20-win season.
Auburn (14-12, 4-10) grabbed a 24-20 lead after the first period, but the Tigers managed only 10 second-quarter points and the Lady Vols (20-9, 12-2) went into intermission up 39-34. Auburn regained the lead only once more, going up 51-50 late in the third, but UT went on an 8-0 run and never trailed again.
"We expected a tough game today," Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said. "Obviously, that's what we got, but we walked in the locker room after the game and just made sure our team understood that that was not the prettiest game we've played, but it's a win, and that was the bottom line today, so we're proud that we're walking out here with a win."
Junior Tess Darby tied career bests with five 3-pointers and 17 points for Tennessee, which secured the No. 3 seed for next month's SEC Tournament.
Honesty Scott-Grayson led the Tigers with 23 points. Aicha Coulibaly added 15, and Sania Wells and Romi Levy had 10 apiece.
Before the game, UT honored seniors Jackson, Horston, Tamari Key, Jessie Rennie, Jasmine Powell, Jordan Walker and Jasmine Franklin.
UP NEXT
The Lady Vols play their final regular-season home game of the season on Thursday when they host top-ranked South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.