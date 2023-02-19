20230219 Jordan Horston UT

Tennessee senior guard Jordan Horston (25) goes to the basket against Auburn during Sunday's SEC game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

 Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE — Seniors led the way on Senior Day for the Tennessee women's basketball team.

Rickea Jackson poured in 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the floor, Jordan Horston had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Lady Vols slipped past Auburn 83-76 on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

