Tennessee guard Jordan Horston

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston works the ball upcourt against Vanderbilt on Sunday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

 Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team is on a roll.

The Lady Vols pushed their winning streak to five on Sunday with an 84-71 Southeastern Conference victory at Vanderbilt.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.