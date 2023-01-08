NASHVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team is on a roll.
The Lady Vols pushed their winning streak to five on Sunday with an 84-71 Southeastern Conference victory at Vanderbilt.
Rickea Jackson fired up 23 points to lead Tennessee (12-6, 4-0), which won for the 10th time in the past 12 games. Karoline Striplin and Jordan Horston scored 13 apiece.
Ciaja Harbison had a game-high 27 points, but the Commodores (9-9, 0-4) lost to their in-state rivals for the eighth straight time. Marnelle Garraud scored 19 points and Sacha Washington added 13.
Striplin scored 10 of her points before halftime, helping the Lady Vols build a 38-29 lead after two quarters.
Tennessee clamped down on Vandy to open the second half and moved out front by 18 before the Commodores tried to push their way back in it. The third ended with UT up 65-48.
Vandy managed to cut its deficit to single digits in the final minutes, but the Lady Vols held on.
Horston also dished out eight assists, which made her only the fourth player in Lady Vols history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.
The senior guard counts 1,142 points, 585 rebounds and 400 assists during her UT career to join Kara Lawson (1999-2003), Dena Head (1988-92) and Alexis Hornbuckle (2004-2008) in the elite club.
Jackson also recorded five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block, Horston grabbed eight rebounds and Striplin had six boards.
The Lady Vols had 20 offensive rebounds that led to 28 second-chance points and they won the overall rebounding battle 42-28.
Vandy barely outshot UT from the field, 47.4% to 47.1%, and was much better from the free-throw line. The Commodores hit 8 of 11 attempts (72.7%) to the Lady Vols’ 14-of-22 foul shooting (63.6%).
Tennessee stays out on the road for its next game, Thursday at Texas A&M. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on SEC Network.
