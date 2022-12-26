KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team plays its first game in nine days Tuesday when Wofford visits Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tipoff for the first meeting between the programs is set for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.
Both teams are coming off winter break. The Lady Vols (7-6) last played on Dec. 18 at No. 2 Stanford, losing 77-70, and the Terriers (9-3) won 79-67 at UNC Asheville on Dec. 19.
FOR THE LADY VOLS
Tennessee played a brutal early-season schedule in which it faced five teams currently in The Associated Press Top 25, but the Lady Vols have won five of their past seven and take a three-game home winning streak into Tuesday’s matchup.
Senior starter Jordan Horston leads the Lady Vols with an average of 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Rickea Jackson comes off the bench to average a team-best 16.1 points and grab 5.4 boards a game.
Tess Darby (5.3 ppg) and Sara Puckett (5.2 ppg) are the next-highest scorers among the starters for the Lady Vols, who have used six different starting lineups either because of medical reasons or the coach’s decision.
FOR THE TERRIERS
Former Sullivan Central standout Abbey Crawford is a junior forward for the Terriers. In the win over UNCA, Crawford recorded season highs of eight points — on 4-for-4 shooting — and four rebounds before fouling out.
Jackie Carman averages 16.7 points and Rose Rachael 16.6 for Wofford, which has won nine of its past 10 games.