KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team plays its first game in nine days Tuesday when Wofford visits Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff for the first meeting between the programs is set for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos