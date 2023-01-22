COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee survived a scare at Missouri on Sunday, rallying from a five-point deficit in the final minute and a half to claim a 68-65 women’s basketball victory that kept its Southeastern Conference record perfect.
Sara Puckett hit a couple of key 3-pointers and grabbed a crucial rebound late to help the Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0) pull out the victory.
The Tigers (14-6, 3-4) put together an 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter, taking a 55-53 lead with 7:34 on the clock.
Puckett responded with a 3 from the top of the arc — for the first of four lead changes over the next three minutes — before Hayley Frank knocked down a 3 with 3:28 left for a 62-58 Missouri lead.
Jasmine Franklin made a layup for Lady Vols, but another Frank 3-pointer gave the Tigers a five-point lead with 1:25 remaining.
Jordan Walker then made a steal under the UT basket, following with a layup, and Puckett banked in her third trey of the game to force a 65-65 tie with 40 seconds to go.
Tennessee’s defense thwarted Missouri’s next possession and Puckett grabbed the rebound. Rickea Jackson hit a turnaround jumper and drew the foul, making the free throw with 1.1 seconds left for the 68-65 edge.
The Tigers launched a prayer 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it clanked off the backboard.
Puckett shot 7-for-9 from the field, including a 3-for-3 showing from long range, and finished with a season-high 17 points. Jackson scored 15. Puckett and Powell had five rebounds apiece, helping the Lady Vols finish with a 34-32 edge on the boards, and Powell also handed out five assists.
Frank had a game-high 26 points and Jayla Kelly had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Missouri.
Tennessee’s 8-0 start to SEC play is its best since opening 13-0 in 2014-15, when the Lady Vols finished 15-1 in the conference and won the regular-season championship.
UP NEXT
The Lady Vols step outside SEC play for a showdown with No. 5 Connecticut. Thursday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.