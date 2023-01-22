Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee guard Sara Puckett scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range, in Sunday's 68-65 win at Missouri.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP file photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee survived a scare at Missouri on Sunday, rallying from a five-point deficit in the final minute and a half to claim a 68-65 women’s basketball victory that kept its Southeastern Conference record perfect.

Sara Puckett hit a couple of key 3-pointers and grabbed a crucial rebound late to help the Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0) pull out the victory.

