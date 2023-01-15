Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) held onto a tie for first place in the SEC with top-ranked South Carolina (18-0, 6-0) and No. 5 LSU (18-0, 6-0).
Rickea Jackson had game-high 23 points for the Lady Vols. Tess Darby added 16 points, Jordan Walker had eight of UT's 17 assists, and Jackson and Jordan Horston grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
Brittney Smith had 14 points and Diamond Battles 12 for Georgia (13-7, 2-4), which shot 30.2% (19-of-63) from the field. The Bulldogs went 0-for-14 from 3-point range.
Tennessee leads the SEC with 1,440 overall wins. Georgia is second with 1,052.
THE RUNDOWN
The Lady Vols opened the game on a 7-0 run. The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard with two free throws, but an 8-0 UT run pushed the lead to 15-2. Georgia didn’t hit its first field goal until 2:47 remained in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs clawed back a bit in the second, but another UT run — this one 10-0 — led to a 33-18 halftime lead for the Big Orange.
An even third quarter saw the Lady Vols enter the final period leading 55-39.
The Bulldogs never managed to mount a serious threat despite forcing 23 turnovers, outscoring the Lady Vols 32-24 in the paint and matching them in rebounds with 37.
UP NEXT
Tennessee hosts Florida on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff (SECN+). The game is a We Back Pat event, part of the initiative to bring awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation and its fight against Alzheimer's disease