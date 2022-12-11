KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team was sizzling on Sunday.
The Lady Vols shot a season-high 59.4% from the floor — including a program-best 84.6% (11-for-13) in the third quarter — in a commanding 96-57 nonconference win over Wright State at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Four players hit double figures for Tennessee (6-5), led by senior Rickea Jackson’s 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Sara Puckett put up a season-high 16 and Jordan Horston and Jasmine Franklin added 14 apiece.
The game was UT’s first since learning that senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs. The 6-foot-6 Key, who was the Lady Vols’ third-leading scorer, is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing treatment.
“It's been a hard week,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “You know, you get the news about Tamari, which was really tough, and they are trying to process that alongside finals and practices as well. It's been a tough week. …
“I’m proud of our team. They are pushing through, and they understand you don't punch pause on the season. You have to keep fighting, keep pushing, and playing for each other and playing for her."
Emily Chapman had a game-high 18 points to lead the Raiders (1-8).
UP NEXT
Tennessee stays at home to host UCF on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.