Tennessee’s Jordan Horston

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston plays against Wright State during Sunday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

 IAN COX/TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team was sizzling on Sunday.

The Lady Vols shot a season-high 59.4% from the floor — including a program-best 84.6% (11-for-13) in the third quarter — in a commanding 96-57 nonconference win over Wright State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos