KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had its hands full with Vanderbilt during the first half of Sunday's Southeastern Conference women’s basketball matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The third quarter changed the game completely.
The Lady Vols scored 28 points in the third — holding the Commodores to only eight — and rolled from there in claiming an 86-59 victory.
The game was deadlocked at 21 after one quarter and at 38 at halftime.
Then Tennessee (18-9, 10-2) opened the second half on a 9-0 run that turned into a 23-4 outburst and a 62-42 lead with 2½ minutes left in the period.
Vanderbilt (11-15, 2-10) never got closer than 16 again.
"I think the flip started on the defensive end," Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said. "When we got stops, we were able to push the ball in transition, we were playing downhill, we were playing aggressive. It's all related."
Rickea Jackson had 21 points, five rebounds and two blocks to lead the Lady Vols. Jordan Horston put up 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Tess Darby scored 14 points.
Marnelle Garraud led the Commodores with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sacha Washington added 12 points and Ciaja Harbison 11.
Vanderbilt made just 3 of 15 shots from the field — 0 of 3 from 3-point range — and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line in the third quarter.
"I thought the second half we set the tone. (The Commodores) never really got in rhythm, maybe a couple plays there in the fourth (quarter), but they just didn't get in rhythm," Harper said. "They are a really good offensive team when they're playing in rhythm, and we wanted to take that away. They missed some easy looks that they are very capable of making. I'd like to think that maybe it's because we made them work so hard."
Tennessee outrebounded Vandy 51-25. Jillian Hollingshead matched Horston with nine boards and Karoline Striplin grabbed seven for the Lady Vols.
UT finished with a 48-14 edge in points in the paint and a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.
Tennessee heads to Arkansas on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network.
