Vanderbilt Tennessee basketball

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson puts up a shot against Vanderbilt during Sunday's SEC game at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville.

 KATE LUFFMAN/TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had its hands full with Vanderbilt during the first half of Sunday's Southeastern Conference women’s basketball matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The third quarter changed the game completely.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you