The inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge will include a rematch of last season’s Final Four game and a clash between Sweet 16 participants Tennessee and Notre Dame.
ESPN announced the schedule for the ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge men’s and women’s events on Wednesday.
In March, LSU beat Virginia Tech 79-72 in the national semifinals on its way to winning the NCAA Division I women’s championship. The Tigers and Hokies will meet again on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in one of 14 ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge matchups. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.
LSU holds a 3-1 edge in the series.
The Lady Vols and Fighting Irish will square off Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m., at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The teams have met 30 times and UT leads the series 22-8.
In the ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge, Tennessee will head to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Nov. 29. Tipoff at the Dean Smith Center is slated for 7:15 p.m. The Vols have beaten the Tar Heels just twice in 12 tries, though UT won the teams’ most recent meeting in 2021.
The Virginia Tech men will take on Auburn at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. The teams haven’t met on the hardwood since 1999, and the Tigers hold a 5-2 series edge.
The ACC/SEC Challenge games will be shown across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. Specific networks for each contest will be announced later.
The events replace the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which was held from 2014-23, and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which began in 1999 and ran through last season.