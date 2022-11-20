CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will play College of Charleston on Sunday for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic championship.
Tipoff at TD Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Hokies won the Charleston Classic title in 2018, but the Cougars weren’t in the tournament field. The teams have met, however, though it was quite awhile ago. Virginia Tech earned a 98-87 decision on Dec. 14, 1954, in Charleston.
The Hokies (5-0) have made the Charleston Classic title game both times they've played in the multi-team event. This time around they advanced with a 75-71 win over Old Dominion on Thursday and a 61-59 victory over Penn State on Friday.
The Cougars (4-1) are in the title game for the first time in four Charleston Classic appearances. They beat Davidson 89-66 and Colorado State 74-64 to reach the final.
College of Charleston is averaging 85.2 points per game. Virginia Tech hasn’t allowed an opponent more than 77 this season and is holding teams to an average of 63.2.
The Nittany Lions entered Friday's semifinal against the Hokies averaging 81 points an outing and were held to a season low.
The Hokies, meanwhile, are averaging 80.6 points a game.
Guard Sean Pedulla is averaging 17.6 points and forward Grant Basile 17.2 to lead Virginia Tech. Pedulla has 24 assists against just five turnovers this season.
Forward Justyn Mutts tops Hokies rebounders with 9.3 boards a game and is scoring at a 9.8 per-game clip.
Reyne Smith leads College of Charleston with an average of 13.8 points a game. Fellow guards Dalton Bolon (12.6 ppg), Pat Robinson III (10.4) and Ryan Larson (10.0) also are in double figures.
